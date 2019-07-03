Andhra Healthcare Project to Get Rs 2,200 Cr from World Bank

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive a loan of Rs 2,200-crore from the World Bank for a project aimed at strengthening the overall healthcare systems of the state. The south Indian state was bifurcated in 2014, which had significant implications on resource flow and economic development in both states.

The Central and state governments and the World Bank on Wednesday signed the loan agreement for a $328-million project to improve the quality and responsiveness of public health services and increasing access of population to an expanded package of primary health services.



‘Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has promised to bring in more reforms in the medical and health sector to minimize the health expenditure of the people.’



The AP Health Systems Strengthening Project (APHSSP) will be implemented in the state with a focus on improved quality of care, improved responsiveness of public health services and increased access to an expanded package of primary health services, said the state government.







The $328-million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period, and a maturity of 29 years and 6 months.







The agreement was signed by Bandana Preyashi, Director - MI, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India; Poonam Malakondiah, Special Chief Secretary to the government, Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, State Project Director, APHSSP, Government of Andhra Pradesh; and Mohini Kak and Kari L. Hurt, representatives of the World Bank India.







