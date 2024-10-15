Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, October 15). World Food Day : “Leave No One Behind” . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 15, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-food-day-leave-no-one-behind-217594-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Food Day : “Leave No One Behind”". Medindia. Oct 15, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-food-day-leave-no-one-behind-217594-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Food Day : “Leave No One Behind”". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-food-day-leave-no-one-behind-217594-1.htm. (accessed Oct 15, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Food Day : “Leave No One Behind”. Medindia, viewed Oct 15, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-food-day-leave-no-one-behind-217594-1.htm.