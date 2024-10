International Infection Prevention Week: Prevent Infections, Protect Lives!

Highlights: IIPW 2024 focuses on advancing infection prevention across healthcare

Daily themes address professional development, worker safety, and patient safety

Engaging events foster community involvement and awareness

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

2024 International Infection Prevention Week



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

2024 International Infection Prevention Week



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of healthcare-associated infections! #infectionprevention #medindia’

Hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of healthcare-associated infections! #infectionprevention #medindia’

International Infection Prevention Week Schedule 2024

Sunday, October 13

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

IIPW Schedule



Go to source Trusted Source

Monday, October 14

Tuesday, October 15

Advertisement

Wednesday, October 16

Advertisement

Thursday, October 17

Friday, October 18

October 19 – Last Day of IIPW!

2024 International Infection Prevention Week - (https://infectionpreventionandyou.org/iipw/) IIPW Schedule - (https://infectionpreventionandyou.org/iipw/iipw-schedule/)

International Infection Prevention Week (IIPW) is scheduled every year during the third week of October to promote awareness about preventing infection and its control ().The theme for IIPW 2024 is based on the title "Moving the Needle on..." focusing on infection prevention ).People are encouraged to update their social media accounts with International Infection Prevention Week logos using its hashtag to start promoting the awareness ().This theme deals with the idea of the constant progress of the profession in the field of infection prevention and control. This stresses that all health workers need to continuously learn, update their skills and have many levels of development. This motivates practitioners to develop practice based on best evidence, review current literature as well as increase efficiency of decreasing infection rates, therefore contributing to the overall improvement of patients’ safety and healthcare delivery.This theme highlights the call to safety and health care worker security from infections and other hazards. When we safeguard staff, we not only improve the health of our workforce but also of patients through improved health staff that brings about better patient care.This theme underscores the need for clinical effectiveness of prevention and control of patient safety, particularly patient safety from Healthcare-associated infections. Patient safety isn’t just a way of achieving better quality health but it also strengthens the patients’ confidence in health care systems.This theme reflects a constructive approach and strong systems in preparation and response to threatened disease outbreaks. Enhancing public health preparedness results in the achievement of a more coordinated response enhancing the safety of communities and increased ability to confront future health risks.This theme focuses on the fact that infection prevention is a process that should begin with the first contact of a patient and end with their discharge. This strategic integration of care increases the standards of precautions that are taken in order to prevent the spread of infections and improves the general health of individual patients across their continuum of care.Take a look back at the week that was and for organizing yourself and planning ahead for other infection prevention endeavors.Source-Medindia