International Infection Prevention Week: Prevent Infections, Protect Lives!

- IIPW 2024 focuses on advancing infection prevention across healthcare
- Daily themes address professional development, worker safety, and patient safety
- Engaging events foster community involvement and awareness
2024 International Infection Prevention Week
The theme for IIPW 2024 is based on the title "Moving the Needle on..." focusing on infection prevention
Go to source).
Hand hygiene can prevent up to 50% of healthcare-associated infections! #infectionprevention #medindia’
International Infection Prevention Week Schedule 2024
Sunday, October 13
Starting day of the week:
People are encouraged to update their social media accounts with International Infection Prevention Week logos using its hashtag to start promoting the awareness
IIPW Schedule
Go to source).
Monday, October 14
Theme: “Moving the Needle on the Profession’s Development”
This theme deals with the idea of the constant progress of the profession in the field of infection prevention and control. This stresses that all health workers need to continuously learn, update their skills and have many levels of development. This motivates practitioners to develop practice based on best evidence, review current literature as well as increase efficiency of decreasing infection rates, therefore contributing to the overall improvement of patients’ safety and healthcare delivery.
Tuesday, October 15
Theme: “Moving the Needle on Healthcare Worker Safety”
This theme highlights the call to safety and health care worker security from infections and other hazards. When we safeguard staff, we not only improve the health of our workforce but also of patients through improved health staff that brings about better patient care.
Wednesday, October 16
Theme: “Moving the Needle on Patient Safety
This theme underscores the need for clinical effectiveness of prevention and control of patient safety, particularly patient safety from Healthcare-associated infections. Patient safety isn’t just a way of achieving better quality health but it also strengthens the patients’ confidence in health care systems.
Thursday, October 17
Theme: “Moving the Needle on Public Health Preparedness”
This theme reflects a constructive approach and strong systems in preparation and response to threatened disease outbreaks. Enhancing public health preparedness results in the achievement of a more coordinated response enhancing the safety of communities and increased ability to confront future health risks.
Friday, October 18
Theme: “Moving the Needle Across the Continuum of Care”
This theme focuses on the fact that infection prevention is a process that should begin with the first contact of a patient and end with their discharge. This strategic integration of care increases the standards of precautions that are taken in order to prevent the spread of infections and improves the general health of individual patients across their continuum of care.
October 19 – Last Day of IIPW!
Take a look back at the week that was and for organizing yourself and planning ahead for other infection prevention endeavors.
