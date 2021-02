World Encephalitis Day (WED): Light Up and Wear Red for WED

‘World Encephalitis Day is recognized every year on 22nd February to raise awareness about encephalitis since its first launch in 2014. To bring light upon the issue, the 2021 theme for World Encephalitis Day - "Lights, Camera, Action!" invites a vision of the world that is aware of encephalitis, its consequences, and the necessary support.’ Read More..

#Red4Wed

Lights - Light up a local landmark Red for WED

Camera - Wear Red for WED

Actions - Raise Awareness (by engaging in various campaigns)

Imparting Awareness on Encephalitis

Quick Facts on Encephalitis

Almost 60% of encephalitis cases remain undiagnosed

Exposure to viruses through insect bites (Arboviruses), food or drink contamination, inhalation of respiratory droplets from an infected person, skin contact - are among the most common causes of viral encephalitis

Encephalitis can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, ethnicity, or nationality

Infants, older adults, and those with suppressed immune systems are particularly at risk of developing severe illness

It is usually diagnosed via lumbar puncture (to collect spinal fluid - CSF), EEG, CT, or MRI

The antiviral drugs, Acyclovir and Ganciclovir, can be used to treat specific forms of viral encephalitis along with supportive care

Common symptoms of encephalitis involve, drowsiness, psychiatric manifestations, and, in severe cases, paralysis , and coma.The foremost aim of World Encephalitis Day is to promote awareness for encephalitis, partake in the journeys of affected ones and make their voices heard. To bring light upon the subject, theThe Encephalitis Society sets to light up over. To name a few, in 2017, they managed to light up Niagara Falls, the CN Tower in Toronto, the Bell Tower in Perth, and Trafalgar Square in London.The supporters can goand induct campaigning near their local landmark by wearing anything in red, like red hats, caps, shoes, ties, or T-shirts. This also helpsAdditional ventures like social media campaigns, fundraising events, donations, banners, placards, & posters displayed at locations, such as malls, community centers, hospitals, schools, and colleges help raise awareness for encephalitis among the general public.Some of the leading global organizations dedicated to helping encephalitis patients include the Autoimmune Encephalitis Alliance, the Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis Foundation, Encephalitis 411, Hashimoto's Encephalopathy SREAT Alliance (HESA), and Encephalitis Global.Change begins with a single person with the power to help bring difference and save lives. Hence, a continued vision of a world aware of encephalitis, its consequences, and the support available, is a mandatory step to be taken on this World Encephalitis Day Source: Medindia