World Rare Disease Day – Rare Diseases Not So Rare

'World Rare Disease Day is on Sunday 28th February. It raises awareness about rare diseases among different stakeholders, including policymakers, decision-makers, and the general public at large.'

Rare Diseases: Facts & Figures

7,000 rare diseases exist today worldwide

400 million people globally are affected by a rare disease

Rare diseases impact more people than AIDS and cancer combined

3.5 - 5.9 percent of the global population is affected by rare diseases

1 in 10 people are affected by a rare disease

65 percent of rare diseases are associated with a reduced lifespan

3 - 10 percent of hospitalizations are related to a rare disease

50 percent of rare diseases occur in children

3 of 10 children with a rare disease die before the age of 5 years

28 percent of neonatal ICU deaths are caused by a rare disease

72 percent of rare diseases have a genetic cause

28 percent have other causes (infections, allergies, and environmental factors)

70 percent of genetic rare diseases begin in childhood

It takes over 8 years for a rare disease to get diagnosed accurately

95 percent of rare diseases don't have an USFDA-approved treatment

72-96 million Indians are affected by rare diseases

450 rare diseases have been reported from India so far

1 in 20 Indians suffer from a rare disease

Top 10 Rare Diseases in India

What are the Rarest of Rare Diseases in the World?

Name of Disease Characteristic Features Alice in Wonderland Syndrome Also known as Micropsia or Lilliput Sight, people affected by this disorder perceive objects to be far smaller than they really are. The disease is so-called because it resembles the events experienced by Alice in Lewis Carroll's timeless classic Laughing Death Also known as Kuru, this disease commonly affects tribals of New Guinea and is characterized by sudden bursts of maniacal laughter Foreign Accent Syndrome Sufferers of this syndrome are found to talk in an unrecognizable accent. Only 60 cases have been recorded worldwide till date Water Allergy Also known as Aquagenic Urticaria, the disease is characterized by an allergic reaction to water, which manifests as severe itching and skin rashes (urticaria) Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS) Also simply called Progeria, the disease affects children who age prematurely and look very old. They generally die before the age of 13. It affects 1 in 4 million children. Only 130 cases have been reported since 1886. The disease came into the limelight with the release of the Bollywood movie "Paa", in which the lead role was played by Amitabh Bachchan Black Urine Disease Medically termed as Alkaptonuria, the disease is characterized by the production of black colored urine Stoneman Syndrome Medically known as Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), the disease is characterized by the transformation of connective tissues, such as tendons, ligaments, and muscles into bone. It affects just 1 in 2 million people Rasmussen's Encephalitis Medically known as Chronic Focal Encephalitis, the disease occurs in children below the age of 10. It is characterized by frequent and severe seizures, paralysis on one side (hemiplegia), loss of motor skills and speech, and inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), accompanied by deterioration of mental abilities. It affects roughly 2 in 10 million children

Rare Diseases: Challenges Hindering Progress and Ways to Overcome Them

Awareness Generation: There is a severe lack of awareness and understanding about rare diseases among the general population. Moreover, people having rare diseases lack a voice and often suffer silently. Therefore, there is an urgent need for more awareness campaigns, as well as increased advocacy efforts that lend a voice to this minority group. In this regard, the 'World Rare Disease Day' provides an ideal platform for furthering the cause of rare diseases.

Framing of Health Policies: There is a dearth of health policies that focus on rare diseases. Therefore, policies based on solid evidence should be framed so that rare diseases are prioritized on the health agenda, both at the national and international levels.

Passing of Legislations: There is an urgent need for health-related legislations for checking the prices of drugs from spiraling out of control. These legislations should focus on lowering the price of medicines and promoting the manufacture of generic drugs that are much cheaper and therefore, more affordable for the common man. Moreover, an amendment of the Indian Drugs & Cosmetics Act should be carried out, in order to also include drugs for rare diseases. This will go a long way towards lowering drug prices for rare diseases.

Expansion of Health Facilities: Health infrastructure catering to patients suffering from rare diseases is currently non-existent. Therefore, expansion of existing healthcare facilities to encompass rare diseases could dramatically improve the diagnosis and treatment of this minor group of patients.

Health infrastructure catering to patients suffering from rare diseases is currently non-existent. Therefore, expansion of existing healthcare facilities to encompass rare diseases could dramatically improve the diagnosis and treatment of this minor group of patients. Promotion of R&D for Rare Diseases: Medical research focusing on the development of better diagnostics and therapies for rare diseases should be encouraged. In this regard, private players could also be roped-in through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), which will expedite R&D and catalyze innovations in healthcare.

