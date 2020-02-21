World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Highlights:

World Encephalitis Day is celebrated annually on 22 nd February

February Its major objective is to raise awareness about the dangers of encephalitis

It empowers patients with authentic knowledge so that they can better tackle the disease

World Encephalitis Day is celebrated across the world on 22nd February every year. It is aimed at raising awareness about encephalitis, which essentially means brain inflammation.

