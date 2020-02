Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization

Heart Failure and its Complications

Breathing difficulty

Coughing or wheezing

Fatigue and weakness

Rapid heartbeat (tachycardia)

Irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia)

Fluid build-up (edema) in the legs and feet

Salient Features of the Study

100 heart failure patients were included in the study

Average age of the patients was 68 years

The patients were treated at Veterans Affairs hospitals located in the following 4 cities:

Salt Lake City, Utah



Houston, Texas



Palo Alto, California



Gainesville, Florida

Following discharge, the patients were given an adhesive sensor patch

The patients wore the sensor patches on their chests, 24 hours a day for 3 months

The sensors were manufactured by PhyslQ - an IT company based in Chicago that produces sensors for monitoring patients

The sensors monitored the following major parameters:

Heart rate and heart rhythm



Respiratory rate



Walking or running



Sleep patterns



Body posture

These AI-based sensors collected normal baseline data of the patients

Bluetooth transmitted the data to a smart phone that relayed it to an analytics platform connected to a secure server

Deviation of the data from normal values alerted doctors that the patient's condition was deteriorating

The AI technology accurately predicted the need for hospitalization more than 80 percent of the time

The alert was sent to the doctors on an average 6.5 days before the patient was readmitted

Future Plans

Ability of the sensors to generate statistically significant results in a large cohort of patients for validating the results of the present study that used a small sample size (n=100)

Effectiveness of the sensors to instantly alert doctors for instituting early interventions to reduce the number of hospital readmissions of heart failure patients

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Dr. Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD was a study collaborator and co-author of the paper. She is a Professor of Medicine-Cardiology and the Mary and Gordon Cain Chair of Internal Medicine at the Winters Center for Heart Failure Research, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.Heart failure, also known as congestive heart failure , is a chronic condition in which the heart is not able to pump blood effectively. This arises from the narrowing of the coronary arteries due to the deposition of cholesterol ( atherosclerosis ), which gives rise to coronary artery disease (CAD) . High blood pressure ( hypertension ) can worsen the condition.In the US, approximately 6.2 million people are currently living with heart failure, which tops the list of diagnosed conditions at the time of discharge from the hospital. Over 30 percent of these patients are likely to be readmitted within 90 days of discharge due to the following complications:Moreover, in many instances, hospitalization can reduce the patient's ability to independently take care of themselves.says Bozkurt.The key features of the study are indicated below:says Stehlik.The research team is planning to conduct a large-scale clinical trial of the AI-based sensors to assess the following:says Stehlik.The research was funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information & Technology and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Innovation Ecosystem.Source: Medindia