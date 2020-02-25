Artificial Intelligence Can Predict Worsening of Heart Failure Before Hospitalization

, a
constituent journal of the American Heart Association (AHA), Dallas, Texas,
USA.
The study was led by
Dr. Josef Stehlik, MD, MPH, who is the Christi T. Smith Professor of Medicine at the University of
Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah. He is also the Medical Director
of the Heart Transplant Program and Co-Chief of the Advance Heart Failure
Program at the University of Utah Hospital and the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs
Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA.
Dr. Biykem Bozkurt, MD, PhD was a study collaborator and co-author
of the paper. She is a Professor of Medicine-Cardiology and the Mary and Gordon
Cain Chair of Internal Medicine at the Winters Center for Heart Failure
Research, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas, USA.
Heart Failure and its Complications
Heart failure, also
known as congestive heart failure
, is a chronic condition in
which the heart is not able to pump blood effectively. This arises from the narrowing of the coronary arteries due to the deposition of
cholesterol (atherosclerosis
),
which gives rise to coronary artery disease (CAD)
. High blood
pressure (hypertension
) can worsen the condition.
In the US,
approximately 6.2 million people are currently living with heart failure, which
tops the list of diagnosed conditions at the time of discharge from the
hospital. Over 30 percent of these patients are likely to be readmitted within
90 days of discharge due to the following complications:
- Breathing
difficulty
- Coughing or wheezing
- Fatigue
and weakness
- Rapid
heartbeat (tachycardia)
- Irregular
heartbeat (arrhythmia)
- Fluid
build-up (edema) in the legs and feet
Moreover, in many
instances, hospitalization can reduce the patient's ability to
independently take care of themselves.
"Those individuals who
have repeated hospitalizations for heart failure have significantly higher
mortality,"
says
Bozkurt. "Even if patients survive, they
have poor functional capacity, poor exercise tolerance and low quality of life
after hospitalizations. This patch is a new diagnostic tool, which could
potentially help us prevent hospitalizations and decline inpatient status."
Salient Features of the Study
The key features of
the study are indicated below:
"This study shows that
we can accurately predict the likelihood of hospitalization for heart failure
deterioration well before doctors and patients know that something is wrong,"
- 100
heart failure patients were included in the study
- Average
age of the patients was 68 years
- The
patients were treated at Veterans Affairs hospitals located in the
following 4 cities:
- Salt
Lake City, Utah
- Houston,
Texas
- Palo
Alto, California
- Gainesville,
Florida
- Following
discharge, the patients were given an adhesive sensor patch
- The
patients wore the sensor patches on their chests, 24 hours a day for 3
months
- The
sensors were manufactured by PhyslQ - an IT company based in Chicago that
produces sensors for monitoring patients
- The
sensors monitored the following major parameters:
- These
AI-based sensors collected normal baseline data of the patients
- Bluetooth
transmitted the data to a smart phone that relayed it to an analytics
platform connected to a secure server
- Deviation
of the data from normal values alerted doctors that the patient's
condition was deteriorating
- The
AI
technology accurately predicted the need for hospitalization
more than 80 percent of the time
- The
alert was sent to the doctors on an average 6.5 days before the patient
was readmitted
says Stehlik. "Being able to readily
detect changes in the heart sufficiently early will allow physicians to
initiate prompt interventions that could prevent rehospitalization and stave
off worsening heart failure."
Future Plans
The research team is planning to conduct a large-scale clinical trial of
the AI-based sensors to assess the following:
- Ability of the sensors to generate statistically
significant results in a large cohort of patients for validating the results
of the present study that used a small sample size (n=100)
- Effectiveness
of the sensors to instantly alert doctors for instituting early
interventions to reduce the number of hospital readmissions of heart
failure patients
Concluding Remarks
"There's a high risk for readmission in the 90 days
after initial discharge,"
says Stehlik. "If
we can decrease this readmission rate through monitoring and early
intervention, that's a big advance. We're hoping even in patients who might be
readmitted that their stays are shorter, and the overall quality of their lives
will be better with the help of this technology."
Funding Source
The research was
funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Information &
Technology and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Innovation Ecosystem.
