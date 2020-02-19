IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

Infants conceived through IVF can have a higher risk of death than infants conceived naturally

This occurs due to IVF-induced premature babies having health complications

Mortality risk can be reduced by carefully monitoring the health of the babies in the first few weeks of life Highlights:

Assisted reproductive techniques, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) can give rise to babies having a slightly elevated mortality risk in the first few weeks of life, compared to naturally conceived babies, reveals a new study from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

