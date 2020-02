IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) & its Complications

Key Features of the Study

Singleton (born singly) infants were exclusively included in the study

Mortality of infants conceived through assisted reproductive procedures was compared with infants conceived naturally

Data on 2.8 million Swedish infants born over a period of 30 years were analyzed

Of the 2.8 million infants, 43,500 were conceived through assisted reproductive procedures

In the analysis, confounding factors such as age and prior infertility issues of the mothers were taken into consideration

Key Findings of the Study

7,236 infants died before attaining one year of age

Of the 7,236 infants, 114 were conceived through assisted reproductive procedures

45 percent higher mortality risk at one year of age was present in infants conceived through IVF, compared to infants conceived naturally

The level of mortality risk varied with the type of assisted reproductive procedure used and the days elapsed from the time of birth

The mortality risk slowly decreased after the first few weeks after birth

Infants conceived through frozen embryo transfer had 2-fold higher mortality risk at one-week post-birth, compared to infants conceived naturally

After one week, the mortality risk reduced to that of naturally conceived infants

Infants conceived through fresh embryo transfer or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) , didn't exhibit a higher mortality risk than naturally conceived infants

Mortality risk of infants conceived through fresh embryo transfer or ICSI didn't depend on the time elapsed since birth

Interpretation of the Study Findings

More IVF-conceived infants are born prematurely than naturally conceived infants, which could influence mortality risk

Underlying infertility in the mothers could increase the risk of complications

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

The study, published in the journal, was led by Dr. Kenny A. Rodriguez-Wallberg, MD, PhD, who is an Associate Professor of Reproductive Oncology in the Department of Oncology-Pathology at Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden. She is also a Senior Consultant in Reproductive Medicine and Head of the Program for Fertility Preservation at Karolinska Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden.The senior lead author of the paper was Dr. Anastasia Nyman Iliadou, PhD, who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden.

says Rodriguez-Wallberg. IVF is a procedure in which the egg (ovum) is fertilized by the sperm outside the woman's body, in a test-tube (in vitro). For this reason, the baby is commonly referred to as a test-tube baby. These days, women are increasingly going for assisted reproductive procedures, such as IVF.

Usually, these procedures are safe and produce healthy babies. However, IVF pregnancies can also be risky as these are associated with birth complications. For example, the babies are often born premature, having low birth weight, as well as birth defects. Importantly, these complications have been thought to be associated with twin-births, which is quite common in women undergoing IVF procedures.

Besides IVF, other assisted reproductive procedures include frozen embryo transfer, fresh embryo transfer and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), among others.

Some of the leading causes of infant mortality arising from assisted reproductive procedures include the following:

The study findings can be explained by the following two perspectives:

says Iliadou.

The study was funded by the Swedish Research Council, the EU-FP7 Health Program, the Stockholm County Council, the Strategic Research Program in Epidemiology at Karolinska Institute, and Karolinska University Hospital.