IVF Babies at Higher Risk of Death During First Few Weeks of Life

The research team is of the opinion that the heightened mortality risk
is linked to an increased
in IVF babies.
However, they stress that the overall mortality risk is still not too high in
either group. Moreover, after one year of age, the mortality risk is
essentially the same in both groups, regardless of the technique used for
conception.
The study,
published in the journal Fertility and
Sterility
, was led by Dr. Kenny A. Rodriguez-Wallberg, MD, PhD, who is an
Associate Professor of Reproductive Oncology in the Department of
Oncology-Pathology at Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden. She is also a Senior
Consultant in Reproductive Medicine and Head of the Program for Fertility
Preservation at Karolinska Hospital, Stockholm, Sweden.
The senior lead
author of the paper was Dr. Anastasia Nyman Iliadou, PhD, who is an Associate
Professor in the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at
Karolinska Institute, Solna, Sweden.
"It is important to note that even if we on a group
level can see a somewhat increased risk of infant mortality after IVF, the
absolute risk for each individual is still very small,"
says
Rodriguez-Wallberg. "It is also reassuring
to know that there is no increased risk of mortality in this group of children
beyond the first year of life."
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) & its Complications
IVF
is a procedure in which the egg
(ovum) is fertilized by the sperm outside the woman's body, in a test-tube (in vitro). For this reason, the baby is commonly referred to as a
test-tube baby
. These
days, women are increasingly going for assisted reproductive
procedures
, such as IVF.
Usually, these
procedures are safe and produce healthy
babies
. However, IVF pregnancies can also be risky as these are
associated with birth complications. For example, the babies are often born
premature, having low birth weight, as well as birth defects
. Importantly, these complications
have been thought to be associated with twin-births, which is quite common in
women undergoing IVF procedures.
Besides IVF, other
assisted reproductive procedures include frozen embryo
transfer, fresh embryo transfer
and intracytoplasmic sperm
injection (ICSI)
, among others.
Some of the leading causes of infant mortality
arising from assisted reproductive
procedures include the following:
Key Features of the Study
The key features of the study are briefly highlighted
below:
- Singleton (born singly) infants were exclusively
included in the study
- Mortality of infants conceived through assisted
reproductive procedures was compared with infants conceived naturally
- Data on 2.8 million Swedish infants born over a
period of 30 years were analyzed
- Of the 2.8 million infants, 43,500 were conceived
through assisted reproductive procedures
- In the analysis, confounding factors such as age
and prior infertility issues of the mothers were taken
into consideration
Key Findings of the Study
- 7,236 infants died before attaining one year of age
- Of the 7,236 infants, 114 were conceived through
assisted reproductive procedures
- 45 percent higher mortality risk at one year of age
was present in infants conceived through IVF, compared to infants
conceived naturally
- The level of mortality risk varied with the type of
assisted reproductive procedure used and the days elapsed from the time of
birth
- The mortality risk slowly decreased after the first
few weeks after birth
- Infants conceived through frozen embryo transfer had 2-fold higher mortality risk at
one-week post-birth, compared to infants conceived
naturally
- After one week, the mortality risk reduced to that
of naturally conceived infants
- Infants conceived through fresh embryo transfer or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI),
didn't exhibit a higher mortality risk than
naturally conceived infants
- Mortality risk of infants conceived through fresh embryo transfer or ICSI didn't depend on the time
elapsed since birth
Interpretation of the Study Findings
The study findings
can be explained by the following two perspectives:
- More IVF-conceived infants are born prematurely
than naturally conceived infants, which could influence mortality risk
- Underlying infertility in the mothers could
increase the risk of complications
Concluding Remarks
"Our results indicate that the kind of assisted reproductive
technique used may make a difference, and therefore it is important to further
investigate what causes or underlying mechanisms are behind the risks,"
says Iliadou. "They also show the need for extra attention
and care of children conceived with IVF, especially during the first week of
life."
Funding Source
The study was
funded by the Swedish Research Council, the EU-FP7 Health Program, the
Stockholm County Council, the Strategic Research Program in Epidemiology at
Karolinska Institute, and Karolinska University Hospital.
Source: Medindia