World Encephalitis Day - Providing Support, Hope and Advice

World Encephalitis Day is observed on 22 nd February across the world to raise awareness about this serious brain condition and to honor the millions living with it

About 500,000 persons are affected by this condition annually worldwide and it can affect any age, sex, or ethnicity. It is usually caused by infection of the brain or a dysfunctional immune system attacking the brain

Early diagnosis and treatment will improve long-term outcomes for patients as well as reduce death rates

About World Encephalitis Day & Its Main Goals

World Encephalitis Day is observed every year on the 22of February to raise awareness among the general public about this neurological condition that causes inflammation to the brain. This day helps to provide information, advice, support and offers hope to the millions of families impacted by this condition.World Encephalitis Day (WED) is an initiative of the Encephalitis Society and aims to raise awareness about this rare and little-known condition. Sadly,or do not know what it means.