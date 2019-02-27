Spending Childhood in Greener Spaces can Improve Mental Health in future

‘Children who grew up with greener surroundings have nearly 55 percent less risk of developing various mental disorders in adulthood.’

A larger and larger share of the world's population now lives in cities and WHO estimates that more than 450 millions of the global human population suffer from a mental disorder. A number that is expected to increase.Now, based on satellite data from 1985 to 2013, researchers from Aarhus University have mapped the presence of green space around the childhood homes of almost one million Danes and compared this data with the risk of developing one of 16 different mental disorders later in life.The study, which is published today in the prestigious American Journalshows that children surrounded by the high amounts of green space in childhood have up to a 55 percent lower risk of developing a mental disorder - even after adjusting for other known risk factors such as socio-economic status, urbanization, and the family history of mental disorders.Postdoc Kristine Engemann from Department of Bioscience and the National Centre for Register-based Research at Aarhus University, who spearheaded the study, says:The research team know that, for example, noise, air pollution, infections and poor socio-economic conditions increase the risk of developing a mental disorder. Conversely, other studies have shown that more green space in the local area creates greater social cohesion and increases people's physical activity level and that it can improve children's cognitive development. These are all factors that may have an impact on people's mental health.Kristine Engemann explains.As the researchers adjusted for other known risk factors of developing a mental disorder, they see their findings as a robust indication of a close relationship between green space, urban life, and mental disorders.Kristine Engemann says:This knowledge has important implications for sustainable urban planning. Not least because a larger and larger proportion of the world's population lives in cities.adds co-author Professor Jens-Christian Svenning from the Department of Bioscience, Aarhus University.Source: Eurekalert