- World Disability Day is observed annually on the third of December
- The global day promotes the well-being and rights of all people with disabilities
- The theme for the 2022 International Disability Day is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world”
The United Nations theme for IDPwD 2022 is 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'
The Theme for World Disability Day 2022This year, the 2022 theme for the International Day of People with Disabilities is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world" (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The theme revolves around encompassing innovation and transformative solutions in addressing the issues and needs of people with disabilities (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
"The cornerstone of this cooperation must be the active participation of persons with disabilities in their full diversity, and their full inclusion in all decision-making processes," says António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Facts on Disability: Did You Know?
- There are 4.4 million Australians estimated to have a disability (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
- According to the Global Report on Assistive Technology,nearly 2.5 billion people need at least one assistive product, and the number is expected to rise to 3.5 billion by 2050 (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Only 10% of the 75 million people in the world who require a wheelchair have access to one (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Among people with disabilities who require access to assistive technology, only 1 in 10 have access to it, thereby posing an adverse impact on the health, livelihood (from all aspects), and well-being of these individuals (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- It is estimated that 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 children are likely to have a disability in their lifetime (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Hearing loss is prevalent among 466 million individuals globally (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Around 80% of disabled people live in developing countries (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
- It has been discovered that 200 million people with low vision do not have access to visual-assistive products (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Over 330 million people (24.5%) globally are in need of assistive products for their disabilities, as per the WHO India's subnational rapid Assistive Technology Assessment Survey in December 2021 (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
- According to statistics, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected people with disabilities (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
- Disability inclusion is considered central to the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as it is crucial to uphold human rights, peace, and security (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
History of the International Day of People with DisabilitiesAn appeal for the observance of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3, was first made by the General Assembly of the United Nations through resolution 47/3 on December 16, 1992 (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Since then, the day has been observed annually to increase awareness of the issues and discrimination that people with disabilities face (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
International Day of People with Disabilities Keynote Speech
Moreover, the global day also allows one to taste the flavor of the achievements and advances made so far and what is to be done in the upcoming days (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global Measures to Empower"I was proud to co-sponsor the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990, a definitive endorsement of disability rights and bulwark against discrimination. It was also a powerful example of America's global leadership: in the years since the ADA became law, 180 nations have passed similar laws, delivering justice to millions worldwide. "I call on all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs," says Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, in accordance with promoting equal rights and dignity for disabled people globally (7✔ ✔Trusted Source
International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) encourage everyone to join this noble effort. As a consequence, WHO is also technologically supporting (with assistive technologies) the NITI Aayog, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
People may also join hands to raise awareness through social media posts using hashtags like #WorldDisabilityDay, #InternationalDayofPeoplewithDisability, #AssistiveTechnologyTransformsLife, and so on.
"On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I call on the entire international community to mobilize so that persons with disabilities may actively contribute to the response to the crisis and to the generation of new possibilities," says Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
