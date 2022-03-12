About Careers MedBlog Contact us
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Krishanga on December 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM
Highlights
  • World Disability Day is observed annually on the third of December
  • The global day promotes the well-being and rights of all people with disabilities
  • The theme for the 2022 International Disability Day is “Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world”

World Disability Day, or the International Day of People with Disabilities (IDPwD) is observed every third of December to honor (1 Trusted Source
The United Nations theme for IDPwD 2022 is 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'

Go to source) and preserve the rights of all people with disabilities worldwide (2 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Go to source).

The Theme for World Disability Day 2022

This year, the 2022 theme for the International Day of People with Disabilities is "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world" (2 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Go to source).

Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability
Intellectual disability is a developmental delay that is significantly below average compared to peers, in terms of intelligence and adaptive skills.
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation

The theme revolves around encompassing innovation and transformative solutions in addressing the issues and needs of people with disabilities (3 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Go to source).

The day also serves as an opportunity to highlight awareness of the conditions (social, political, cultural, and economic) of people with disabilities, thereby helping them overcome the barriers and secure an equal place on par with others (2 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Go to source).
Hearing Loss Calculator
Hearing Loss Calculator
Hearing loss calculator is a quick online screening test to check for hearing loss. Result from the test also has important tips to protect your hearing.
"The cornerstone of this cooperation must be the active participation of persons with disabilities in their full diversity, and their full inclusion in all decision-making processes," says António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations (4 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 3 December

Go to source).

Facts on Disability: Did You Know?

History of the International Day of People with Disabilities

An appeal for the observance of the International Day of People with Disabilities on December 3, was first made by the General Assembly of the United Nations through resolution 47/3 on December 16, 1992 (5 Trusted Source
International Day of People with Disabilities Keynote Speech

Go to source).

Since then, the day has been observed annually to increase awareness of the issues and discrimination that people with disabilities face (5 Trusted Source
International Day of People with Disabilities Keynote Speech

Go to source, 6 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities - 3 December

Go to source) and to address measures to improve their inclusion and dignity in society.

Moreover, the global day also allows one to taste the flavor of the achievements and advances made so far and what is to be done in the upcoming days (6 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities - 3 December

Go to source) to expand the ease of care and quality of life for these people.

Global Measures to Empower

"I was proud to co-sponsor the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990, a definitive endorsement of disability rights and bulwark against discrimination. It was also a powerful example of America's global leadership: in the years since the ADA became law, 180 nations have passed similar laws, delivering justice to millions worldwide. "I call on all Americans to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs," says Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, in accordance with promoting equal rights and dignity for disabled people globally (7 Trusted Source
A Proclamation on International Day of Persons With Disabilities, 2022

Go to source).

International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) encourage everyone to join this noble effort. As a consequence, WHO is also technologically supporting (with assistive technologies) the NITI Aayog, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (2 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Go to source).

People may also join hands to raise awareness through social media posts using hashtags like #WorldDisabilityDay, #InternationalDayofPeoplewithDisability, #AssistiveTechnologyTransformsLife, and so on.

"On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I call on the entire international community to mobilize so that persons with disabilities may actively contribute to the response to the crisis and to the generation of new possibilities," says Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO (6 Trusted Source
International Day of Persons with Disabilities - 3 December

Go to source).

Source: Medindia

Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD)
Stereotypic Movement Disorder (SMD)
Stereotypic movement disorder (SMD) is a motor disorder, associated with neurodevelopmental conditions and characterized by abnormal movements. Children with intellectual disabilities are at risk of developing SMD.

