Thalassemia- A Disability That can be Treated With a Stem Cell Transplant

Thalassemia is a blood condition caused by a genetic defect in hemoglobin. It lowers the blood's ability to transport oxygen in the body. In India, this illness affects more than 10,000 newborns each year. Living with Thalassemia Thalassemia is an incapacitating disorder. It causes chronic anemia and calls for frequent blood transfusions. The patient finds it difficult to lead a normal life because it is also linked to various incapacitating co-morbidities such as organ damage, bone deterioration, and heart issues. Treatment of Thalassemia Human leukocyte antigens (HLA)-matched blood stem cells from related or unrelated donors can be used in a stem cell transplant to treat thalassemia. Dr. Esha Kaul, Associate Director - Medical Oncology (Hematology, BMT), Max Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi, informs, "In Thalassemia, the body cannot make enough hemoglobin or makes defective red blood cells (RBC), which leads to severe anemia which further leads to lethargy, loss of appetite, disfigurement of facial bones, enlarged liver and spleen. Thalassemia is a progressive condition with no cure for adults, and the patient is dependent on blood transfusions for life, but the condition varies from patient to patient. The general health condition of thalassemia patients remains poor, with associated health conditions such as delayed or retarded growth, endocrine complications, bone disease, heart disease, liver failure, etc., making the person unable to perform natural day-to-day activity properly." Is Thalassemia a Diability In accordance with the Rights of People with Disability Bill, which was approved by the Indian Parliament in December 2016, the government of India recognized thalassemia and other uncommon blood disorders as disabilities in 2016.

‘The DKMS BMST Foundation India has been at the forefront of organizing support for thalassemia patients by assisting them in locating compatible unrelated donors through their global database of potential donors.’

Thalassemia- A Disability That can be Treated With a Stem Cell Transplant