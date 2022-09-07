About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Chocolate Day: Is Dark Chocolate Good for Diabetics?

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 9, 2022 at 1:50 PM
Highlights
  • Dark chocolate is safe for diabetics
  • Eating small amounts of dark chocolate rich in antioxidant may help improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity
  • Diabetics who love dark chocolate can now munch on it - all in moderation!

World Chocolate Day: Is Dark Chocolate Good for Diabetics?

Dark chocolate could be one of the healthiest desserts for people with diabetes, suggest experts.

Are you the kind of person that feasts on chocolate when celebrating something? Or do you reserve this comforting superfood for days when you need something to light up your mood? Either way, if you're a chocoholic, it's time to celebrate World Chocolate Day with no guilt. Consuming limited amounts of dark chocolate may help improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, two important factors in the onset of diabetes, according to research.

Heavenly Aroma of Dark Chocolate: Demystified
Heavenly Aroma of Dark Chocolate: Demystified
Are you a chocolate lover? If yes, you will accept that the sweet smell of dark chocolate can take you to a magical world. But, have you ever thought about what gives the chocolate a distinctive aroma?
"Recent dietary recommendations from experts in nutrition and diabetes actually suggest indulging in this delicious snack due to its potential health advantages. But, before you start adding chocolate to your meals, here's what you need to know," says Dr. Irfan Shaikh, Head, of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business.

Link between Dark Chocolate and Diabetes

Dark chocolate contains polyphenols, which are naturally occurring compounds that have antioxidant properties and which protect the body from damage by harmful molecules. Polyphenol content in dark chocolate may enhance insulin sensitivity or how effectively insulin functions in the body. In turn, this might support blood sugar management. Hence, this increased insulin sensitivity has the potential to delay or perhaps prevent the onset of diabetes.
Know Chocolates Better
Know Chocolates Better
Chocolates are healthy. Here are the most important things you have to know about chocolates - its history, types, health benefits of eating different kinds of chocolates and why people love chocolates. It's all here.
Tips for Picking the Healthiest Dark Chocolate

  • Pick the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate as not all chocolate is created equal. It's the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate that contains antioxidants, and the higher percentage of cocoa that yields health advantages
  • Read the nutrition facts to ensure you're getting the most from the chocolate
  • Choose dark chocolate that has at least as much fiber as sugar
  • Check if the dark chocolate has been processed with alkali (this process makes cocoa less bitter, but eliminates the chocolate's health properties)
  • Opt for a non-processed one
  • Eat it in moderation. If you eat too much of it, your blood sugar levels could fluctuate instead of being controlled
The bottom line? If you have diabetes, it's best to avoid food that is loaded with sugar, but with smart glucose monitoring, treating yourself occasionally to a bite or two of dark chocolate as part of a balanced diet could provide some sweet health benefits.

People who are ardent chocolate lovers, but are diagnosed with diabetes, can opt for diabetes-specific nutrition such as Ensure Diabetes Care, which is scientifically formulated to ensure adequate nutrient intake and maintain energy levels thereby managing blood glucose levels and supporting weight management.

Source: IANS
Dark Chocolate Lovers Have Higher Tolerance to Bitterness
Dark Chocolate Lovers Have Higher Tolerance to Bitterness
People who prefer dark chocolate have higher tolerance to bitterness those who like milk chocolate, finds a study.

