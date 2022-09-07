World Chocolate Day: Is Dark Chocolate Good for Diabetics?

Link between Dark Chocolate and Diabetes

Advertisement

Tips for Picking the Healthiest Dark Chocolate

Pick the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate as not all chocolate is created equal. It's the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate that contains antioxidants, and the higher percentage of cocoa that yields health advantages

Read the nutrition facts to ensure you're getting the most from the chocolate

Choose dark chocolate that has at least as much fiber as sugar

Check if the dark chocolate has been processed with alkali (this process makes cocoa less bitter, but eliminates the chocolate's health properties)

Opt for a non-processed one

Eat it in moderation. If you eat too much of it, your blood sugar levels could fluctuate instead of being controlled

Dark chocolate contains, which are naturally occurring compounds that have antioxidant properties and which protect the body from damage by harmful molecules. Polyphenol content in dark chocolate may enhance insulin sensitivity or how effectively insulin functions in the body. In turn, this might support blood sugar management. Hence, this increased insulin sensitivity has the potential to delay or perhaps prevent the onset of diabetes.The bottom line? If you have diabetes, it's best to avoid food that is loaded with sugar, but withPeople who are ardent chocolate lovers, but are diagnosed with diabetes, can opt for diabetes-specific nutrition such as Ensure Diabetes Care, which is scientifically formulated to ensure adequate nutrient intake and maintain energy levels thereby managing blood glucose levels and supporting weight management.Source: IANS