- Too many infants are fed specialized formula
- Specialized formula products are generally prescribed for infants having cow's milk allergy
- Unnecessary intake of specialized formula may increase free sugars consumption,thereby promoting dental decay and obesity in young children
Specialized formula products have been developed as alternatives to cow's milk, mainly for babies with milk allergies (who are not fully breastfed). These specialized infant formulas contain high levels of free sugars which may raise the risk of developing dental problems and non-communicable diseases in young children.
The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy.
Is Formula Feeding Good for Infants?New research reveals that prescriptions of specialized infant formula have increased in recent years in England, Norway and Australia, with rates over 10-fold what would be expected for the number of children with milk allergies.
The findings are concerning because specialized formula contains higher levels of sugar, which may promote tooth decay and obesity in young children.
"These data suggest high levels of milk allergy over-diagnosis and mark an important shift in early child nutrition," the authors wrote.
Reference:1. Trends in use of specialized formula for managing cow's milk allergy in young children - (https:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cea.14180)
Source: Eurekalert
