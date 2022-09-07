About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • Too many infants are fed specialized formula
  • Specialized formula products are generally prescribed for infants having cow's milk allergy
  • Unnecessary intake of specialized formula may increase free sugars consumption,thereby promoting dental decay and obesity in young children

Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula

Specialized formula products have been developed as alternatives to cow's milk, mainly for babies with milk allergies (who are not fully breastfed). These specialized infant formulas contain high levels of free sugars which may raise the risk of developing dental problems and non-communicable diseases in young children.

The findings of the study are published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy.

Limited Formula in First Days of Life May Not Affect Breastfeeding at 6 Months
Limited Formula in First Days of Life May Not Affect Breastfeeding at 6 Months
Breastfeeding Vs. Formula Feeding: Early limited formula (ELF) in first days of life may not affect breastfeeding at 6 months, reveals a new study.
Advertisement


Is Formula Feeding Good for Infants?

New research reveals that prescriptions of specialized infant formula have increased in recent years in England, Norway and Australia, with rates over 10-fold what would be expected for the number of children with milk allergies.

Prescribed amounts of specialized formula for infants rose 2.8-fold in England from 2007-2018, with similar trends in other regions of the United Kingdom. Amounts rose 2.2-fold in Norway from 2009-2020 and 3.2-fold in Australia from 2001-2012.
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat
Advertisement

The findings are concerning because specialized formula contains higher levels of sugar, which may promote tooth decay and obesity in young children.

"These data suggest high levels of milk allergy over-diagnosis and mark an important shift in early child nutrition," the authors wrote.

Reference:

1. Trends in use of specialized formula for managing cow's milk allergy in young children - (https:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cea.14180)

Source: Eurekalert
Environmental Cost of Formula Milk Should be a Matter of Global Concern: Study
Environmental Cost of Formula Milk Should be a Matter of Global Concern: Study
Breastfeeding for six months saves an estimated 95-153 kg CO2 equivalent per baby compared with formula feeding, showed new study.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adeline Dorcas. (2022, July 09). Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 09, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/too-many-infants-are-fed-specialized-formula-207860-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Adeline Dorcas. "Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula". Medindia. Jul 09, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/too-many-infants-are-fed-specialized-formula-207860-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Adeline Dorcas. "Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/too-many-infants-are-fed-specialized-formula-207860-1.htm. (accessed Jul 09, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Too Many Infants are Fed Specialized Formula. Medindia, viewed Jul 09, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/too-many-infants-are-fed-specialized-formula-207860-1.htm.

Advertisement

Types of Milk
Types of Milk
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a general info about Welcome to the world of milk
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 9 Reasons Why We Should Practice Kindness
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Top 10 Vitamin B12 Foods for Vegetarians - Slideshow
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood - Sugar Chart How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips The Essence of Yoga Noscaphene (Noscapine) Drug - Food Interactions Drug Side Effects Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Sanatogen
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close