Digital Art or Physical Art: Which Has a Positive Effect on Health?

First, art and cultural objects could be accessed sitting and relaxing at home by citizens around the world.

Second, online art has the opportunity to reach out to a much wider audience than previously.

Benefits of Digital Art Viewing

Summary

For the first time,. This had two effects:Over the past decade, scholars have conducted numerous research studies demonstrating that art can positively impact health and well-being. However, it was unknown whether these effects could also be felt over the Internet.In this study, MacKenzie Trupp, Ph.D., Matthew Pelowski of the Arts and Research on Transformation of Individuals and Society research group, and their colleagues from the Department of Psychology and the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics asked participants toBefore and after the visit, psychological state and well-being were measured to determine the extent to which viewing the art might be beneficial.These results were comparable to other interventions, such as nature experiences and visits to physical art galleries.Upon further investigation, the personal subjective experiences of individuals became an important aspect to consider. The research team discovered that, the greater the benefit.In addition, this study emphasizes art interventions-a recommendations that can be implemented on-site or specific to individual viewers. This opens new avenues for further research and applications in spaces such as waiting rooms, hospitals, and rural areas with limited access to art.Source: Eurekalert