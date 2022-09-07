Digital Art or Physical Art: Which Has a Positive Effect on Health?

- Viewing online art galleries can help improve well-being
- Even brief viewings can also help lower negative mood, anxiety and loneliness
- Online effects are similar to those of physical art galleries
Viewing art while visiting galleries and museums can have powerful effects on an individual's mood, stress, and well-being. But does the same hold true for viewing art in digital space?
Online Art ViewingA new study by psychologists MacKenzie Trupp and Matthew Pelowski investigated whether engaging with art online also has this effect. They conclude that a short three-minute visit to an online art or cultural exhibition significantly positively affects subjective well-being.
In the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, arts and cultural institutions quickly shifted from stationary buildings to the Internet.
Benefits of Digital Art ViewingOver the past decade, scholars have conducted numerous research studies demonstrating that art can positively impact health and well-being. However, it was unknown whether these effects could also be felt over the Internet.
In this study, MacKenzie Trupp, Ph.D., Matthew Pelowski of the Arts and Research on Transformation of Individuals and Society research group, and their colleagues from the Department of Psychology and the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics asked participants to visit art exhibitions accessible via smartphones, tablets, and computers.
Before and after the visit, psychological state and well-being were measured to determine the extent to which viewing the art might be beneficial.
Results showed that even very brief viewings could have significant effects, leading to lower negative mood, anxiety, and loneliness and higher subjective well-being. These results were comparable to other interventions, such as nature experiences and visits to physical art galleries.
Upon further investigation, the personal subjective experiences of individuals became an important aspect to consider. The research team discovered that the more meaningful or beautiful people found the art to be, and the more positive feelings they had while viewing it, the greater the benefit.
SummaryThese results demonstrate that brief online art viewing can improve and support well-being. In addition, this study emphasizes art interventions-a recommendations that can be implemented on-site or specific to individual viewers. This opens new avenues for further research and applications in spaces such as waiting rooms, hospitals, and rural areas with limited access to art.
Source: Eurekalert
