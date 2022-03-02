About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cancer is one of the leading killer diseases costing the lives of 9.6 million people annually
  • World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to promote awareness of cancer
  • The 2022–2024 theme for World Cancer Day is “Close the Care Gap”

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on the 4th of February to promote awareness and necessary measures against cancer.The day also encourages funding on life-saving research on this World Cancer Day.

What is Cancer?

Cancer is a disease that is characterized by abnormal growth of normal body cells that leads to a tumor. Tumors can spread rapidly to neighboring tissues through metastasis and hamper body function.

Cancer can be among three groups — benign (non-cancerous), malignant (cancerous), or precancerous (or premalignant).

World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap

Cancer kills 9.6 million people annually. However, one-third of common types of cancers are treatable and preventable.

2022-2024 Theme

The new campaign for World Cancer Day 2022-2024 revolves around the theme "Close the Care Gap." The theme focuses on recognizing and acknowledging the barriers for several cancer patients globally and provides them with the ease of care they require.

The annual event is organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to instigate better cancer awareness that may further help for early detection, prevention, and treatment of the disease.

Global Initiative

The Cancer Day was initiated with an official consignment by the Charter of Paris against Cancer at the Summit by the then General Director of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura.
In this year, the global initiative of 2022 scripts the first year of a new three-year campaign involving the issue of equity in cancer care.

The day helps identify lacking knowledge and challenges concerning cancer. Overcoming the existing barriers in cancer's life-saving services and care fosters increased survival chances for a person fighting with cancer.

Make the Voices Heard

The cancer community strives to instill enthusiasm and awareness for cancer on a global scale through various programs.

You may also get involved on social media by using the hashtags #WorldCancerDay and #CloseTheCareGap. To add to the venture, World Cancer Day Facebook and YouTube channels also present live-streamed content that present an exceptional look towards the cancer community.

Various organizations host expert discussions on cancer and socioeconomic factors, gender norms and discrimination, cultural contexts, and lifestyle to get the people involved in the in-depth aspect of cancer.

Events like Solidarity Challenge, where thousands of runners and cyclists will join hands with the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to raise cancer awareness.

Amidst Height of the Pandemic

With 840 successful activities in 116 countries (including orange color light up in 152 iconic monuments in 91 cities) last year, this year is also set to celebrate the event at its prosperity.

This year, 37 cities globally are planned to be lightened-up with orange and blue lighting to support the noble cause.

Apart from the involvement of medical centers and international organizations, setups like corporations, local businesses, and governments join to guide the public on types of cancer and its potential management strategies.

Take a moment to reflect on yourself in spreading the knowledge on cancer's effect and necessary precautions.

References:
  1. World Cancer Day 4 February - (https://www.worldcancerday.org/)
  2. World Cancer Day 22 - (https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/donate/world-cancer-day-2022)
  3. About World Cancer Day - (https://www.uicc.org/what-we-do/convening/world-cancer-day)
  4. Cancer Awareness Dates - (https://www.cancer.net/research-and-advocacy/cancer-awareness-dates)


Source: Medindia
<< Exercise can Relieve You from Dry, Itchy Eyes: Study

