Highlights: Cancer is one of the leading killer diseases costing the lives of 9.6 million people annually

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 to promote awareness of cancer

The 2022–2024 theme for World Cancer Day is “Close the Care Gap”

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on the 4th of February to promote awareness and necessary measures against cancer.The day also encourages funding on life-saving research on this World Cancer Day.

What is Cancer? abnormal growth of normal body cells that leads to a tumor. Tumors can spread rapidly to neighboring tissues through metastasis and hamper body function.



Cancer can be among three groups — benign (non-cancerous), malignant (cancerous), or precancerous (or premalignant).

World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap