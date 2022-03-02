About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Exercise can Relieve You from Dry, Itchy Eyes: Study
Advertisement

Exercise can Relieve You from Dry, Itchy Eyes: Study

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights :
  • Making time for regular exercise can make your eyes feel better
  • Maintaining healthy ocular function is essential to keep dry and itchy eyes away
  • Therefore, exercise to boost tear quantity and tear film stability of your eyes

Are your eyes dry and itchy? Then, just exercise daily, reveals a new study led by researchers from the University of Waterloo.

Every time we blink, our eyes are covered in tear film—an essential protective coating necessary for maintaining healthy ocular function.

Advertisement

Exercise can Relieve You from Dry, Itchy Eyes: Study

Healthy tear film comprises three layers-oil, water, and mucin-that work together to hydrate the ocular surface and protect against infection-causing irritants like dust or dirt.

When any part of the tear film becomes unstable, the ocular surface can develop dry spots, causing eye symptoms like itchiness or stinging and burning sensations.
Advertisement

"With so much of our activity tied to screen usage, dry eye symptoms are becoming increasingly common," said Heinz Otchere, a PhD candidate in vision science at Waterloo. "Instead of having to use eye drops or other alternative treatments, our study aimed to determine if remaining physically active can be an effective preventative measure against dryness."

Fifty-two participants were divided into two groups—athlete and non-athlete—to participate in an exercise session. Participants in the athlete group exercised at least five times per week, while non-athlete participants exercised no more than once per week.

Researchers, which included experts from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, performed visual examinations before and five minutes after each exercise session, where tear secretion and tear break-up time were assessed.

While participants in the athlete group showed the largest increase, Otchere says all participants experienced a meaningful boost in tear quantity and tear film stability after the exercise session.

"It can be challenging for people to regularly exercise when the demand is there to work increasingly longer hours in front of screens," Otchere said. "However, our findings show physical activity can be really important for not just our overall well-being, but for our ocular health too."

The study, Differential effect of maximal incremental treadmill exercise on tear secretion and tear film stability in athletes and non-athletes, was co-authored by Otchere, the University of Cape Coast's Samuel Abokyi, Sekyere Nyamaah, and Michael Ntodie, and Ghana's Our Lady of Grace Hospital's Yaw Osei Akoto. It was recently published in the Experimental Eye Research journal.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Can Obesity Increase Risk of Female Reproductive Disorders? ...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Overthinking: Simple Ways to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Symptoms
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is Newin Healthcare Sector?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Fitness Through Density Training Program Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise 

Recommended Reading
Excessive Screen Time Could Affect Eyesight
Excessive Screen Time Could Affect Eyesight
Increased screen time can result in dry eyes and other eye problems. Regulation of total screen ......
Extracts from Tamarind Cures Dry, Itchy Eyes
Extracts from Tamarind Cures Dry, Itchy Eyes
Eye drop derived from seeds of tamarind tree has proven to be effective in treating dry, sore, ......
Burning Eyes: Tips to Get Rid of it
Burning Eyes: Tips to Get Rid of it
Toxic pollution in Delhi has given itchy eyes and a burning sensation in the eyes to many in the ......
Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season
Simple Tips to Care for Your Eyes this Winter Season
Dry and itchy eyes are a common concern in the winter due to low humidity. Here are few tips to ......
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body....
Exercise
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselve...
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way...
Exercise To Gain Weight
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weig...
Exercises to Grow Taller
Exercises to Grow Taller
An article that highlights on the list of exercises that aids to grow taller....
Fitness through Density Training Program
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and los...
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health...
Tips to Live Longer
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living h...
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)