About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Care for Children

by Dr Jayashree on January 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cancer Care for Children

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on pediatric oncology health care professionals worldwide, requiring significant staffing changes and causing physical, psychological, and financial distress, according to CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

During the pandemic, lockdowns, and restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 led to widespread disruptions in medical care.

Advertisement


To examine the effects on pediatric oncology providers, who were already strained by a shortage of workers before the pandemic, researchers surveyed 311 clinicians caring for children with cancer from 213 institutions representing 79 countries.

Data from the surveys were collected from June 22 to August 21, 2020. In addition, 16 institutions participated in 19 multidisciplinary focus groups.
Advertisement

The major findings of the study were decreased clinical staff availability was cited as a major impact by 51% of institutions. Staffing modifications included decreased provider availability (66% of institutions), roles or responsibility changes, and transfer of staff to work outside of their specialty.

Physical effects included COVID-19 illness, with 8% of respondents reporting health care provider deaths at their institutions. Fifty percent of providers did not have the necessary personal protective equipment. Respondents also experienced psychological distress and financial concerns.

Impacts were felt by countries across all income levels. Respondents reported that burdens were addressed by increased teamwork, communication, contributions outside usual roles, and policies aimed at optimizing safety.

Negative impacts were also counter-balanced by feelings of making a difference or contributing to the control of the pandemic.

Although the study was conducted early in the COVID-19 pandemic, before the initiation of vaccination and the emergence of new variants, the findings revealed important strategies that remain relevant and are key for protecting health care providers.

An accompanying editorial stressed that the study's results should not be taken lightly. They reflect a serious risk that can ultimately affect the care of children and compromise the success of their treatment.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Artificial Intelligence Identifies People at Heart Disease R...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Fermented Skin Care
Fermented Skin Care
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
Television Binge-Watching May Boost the Risk of Deadly Blood Clots
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Height and Weight-Kids Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment 

Recommended Reading
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis
Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the ......
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain ......
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
A new study that examined the sperm quality of Belgians who got infected with COVID-19 found that .....
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Adding black pepper in the Kada may help render protection against the Omicron flu with the surge .....
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)