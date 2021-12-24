COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men

- Researchers looked at semen samples from 35 Belgian men infected with COVID-19 after a month of their recovery
- They discovered that COVID-19 could impact sperm quality and may cause male infertility
- This could be one more reason for couples looking to conceive to avoid contracting COVID-19 infection
Contracting COVID-19 infection could impact fertility for weeks after recovery from the virus, according to a new study published in the journal Fertility and Sterility.
Researchers took semen samples from COVID-19 infected 120 men in Belgium with an average age of 35 years and at an average of 52 days after their symptoms had cleared.
Semen samples taken from 35 men within a month of their recovery showed a 60 percent drop in sperm's ability to move and a 37 percent reduction in sperm count. As the time of recovery from COVID-19 increased, the quality of sperm also improved.
Researchers found strong evidence that COVID-19 could not be sexually transmitted through semen after a person had recovered from illness. They also found that there were no differences in the sperm quality of those who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and those who stayed at home with milder symptoms.
How Does COVID-19 Affect Sperm Function?Influenza virus is already known to damage sperm because of the higher body temperatures experienced due to the fever. However, researchers found no link between the presence or severity of fever and sperm quality in the case of COVID-19 infection. Instead, they believe that the cause could be linked to the body's immune response to the virus.
Tests showed that higher concentrations of specific COVID-19 antibodies in patients' blood serum were strongly correlated with reduced sperm function. This finding indicated that the cause of COVID-19 induced sperm dysfunction is due to an immunologic reaction rather than a fever-induced one.
The study showed that there was no COVID-19 virus RNA present in the semen of patients, but the finding that antibodies were attacking sperm suggests that the virus may have breached the blood-test is barrier during the peak of infection.This supports an earlier study finding from Wuhan in China, where PCR tests on semen samples from infected COVID patients tested positive for the virus.
Avoid COVID-19 to Get PregnantBelgian researchers urged that further work was needed to establish whether or not COVID-19 could have a longer-term impact on fertility. Researchers also concluded that couples trying to get pregnant should be warned that sperm quality after COVID-19 infection can be suboptimal. The estimated recovery time is three months, but further follow-up studies are needed to confirm this and determine if permanent sperm damage has occurred.
