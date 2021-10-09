  • English (US)
    COVID-19 and Influenza Combined Vaccine Trial Begins

    by Dr Jayashree on September 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM

    Early-stage trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of combined seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines has been started by US firm Novavax.

    The trial will be conducted on 640 healthy adults between the age of 50-70 years and will be conducted in Australia. All the participants will be those who have either been previously infected with COVID-19 or given an authorized COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks prior to the study.
    Novavax's recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu™ vaccine candidates with saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant is formulated into COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine).

    Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine has demonstrated 90.4% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, and showed 100% protection against moderate and severe disease. NanoFlu have also previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials.
    These safety data results from the trials indicate that the investigational vaccine was generally well-tolerated.

    The COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine trials are expected to be launched by the end of 2021.

    This study will be the first-of-its-kind to evaluate the vaccine's potential to induce a robust immune response, augmented by Matrix-M adjuvant against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously.

    These two vaccines have individually delivered outstanding results in terms of safety. So, combining these vaccines may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regimen.



    Source: Medindia
