    How Effective are COVID-19 Vaccines?

    by Dr Jayashree on September 10, 2021 at 9:13 PM

    How Effective are COVID-19 Vaccines?
    2-dose COVID-19 vaccinations are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and intensive care admissions due to the virus, according to study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) collaborated with six U.S. healthcare systems plus the Regenstrief Institute, to create the VISION network to assess COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness.
    Researchers collected hospitalization and ICU data for patients older than 50 from a total of 187 hospitals, in addition to data from emergency departments and urgent care clinics. The data covered 45,000 medical encounters.

    The data analysis showed 2-dose mRNA vaccination (Moderna and Pfizer) was 89 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations; 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 emergency department or urgent care visits; and 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 intensive care unit admission.

    The effectiveness was significantly lower in individuals who received only the first dose of the two shot-vaccination. This study was also one of the first to look at the effectiveness of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

    "This study confirms that these vaccines are highly effective," said lead author Mark Thompson, PhD, a member of the CDC COVID-19 Response Team.

    However, researchers noted that the smaller sample size may affect the precision of these estimates and state that more data is needed.

    This study is an excellent example of how electronic health records (HER) data can be leveraged for public health, and how collaboration between health entities can provide new and beneficial insights.

    They also hope this information will convince more people to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but their community.



    Source: Medindia
