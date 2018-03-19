medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Prenatal Exposure to DHEP may Result in Male Infertility

by Shravanthi Vikram on  March 19, 2018 at 8:28 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prenatal exposure to DHEP may affect male fertility in future generations.
  • The chemicals may lead to reproductive abnormalities like decreased sperm count and sperm mobility .
  • DHEP is a endocrine-disrupting chemical
Consumer products that are used daily contain a variety of chemicals which may affect the sperm count and sperm quality among men, finds a study. The findings of the study are submitted at ENDO 2018, the 100th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society, in Chicago, Ill.

The study found a chemical called endocrine-disrupting chemicals present in the plasticizer that affected the hormones present in the body. The effect of the chemical may extend to successive generations. "Sperm counts among men have dropped substantially over the last few decades, but the reason for such an alarming phenomenon is not known. These results suggest that when a mother is exposed to an endocrine disruptor during pregnancy, her son and the son's future generations may suffer from decreased fertility or hormone insufficiency," said lead author Radwa Barakat, B.V.S.C., M.Sc., of the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, Ill.
Prenatal Exposure to DHEP may Result in Male Infertility
Prenatal Exposure to DHEP may Result in Male Infertility

The scientists studied the effect of DEHP (di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate), the most widely used endocrine-disrupting chemical. DHEP is found in a wide range of industrial and consumer products, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) piping and tubing, cosmetics, medical devices and plastic toys. A group of male mice were exposed to DEHP prenatally and the results indicated that the male mice had significantly less testosterone in their blood and fewer sperm in their semen and also became infertile at a very young age.

"Most surprisingly, the male mice born to male mice that were exposed to DEHP also exhibited similar reproductive abnormalities--indicating prenatal exposure to DEHP can affect the fertility and reproductive capacity of more than one generation of offspring," Barakat said. "Therefore, DEHP may be a contributing factor to the decreased sperm counts and qualities in modern men compared to previous generations."

The researchers gave four doses of DHEP or a type of corn oil to pregnant mice, from 11 days after they conceived until birth.

The adult males born to these mice were mated with unexposed female mice, to produce a second generation of mice. Then young adult male from second generation were mated with unexposed females to produce a third generation. The scientists then measured the sex hormone levels, sperm concentration and sperm motility in each generation of mice when they were 15 months old.

The second generation males, which descended from mice with highest DHEP exposure had abnormal reproductive results like lower testosterone concentration, sperms levels and sperm motility. Third generation males which descended from mice that were exposed to minimal DHEP also had reproductive issues. The results indicated that the lowest DEHP dose group exhibited the greatest abnormalities.

"This study underscores the importance of educating public to try their best effort to reduce their exposure to this chemical and also the need to substitute this chemical with a safer one," Barakat said.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Drug Can Protect Female Infertility After Cancer Treatments

Drug Can Protect Female Infertility After Cancer Treatments

Breast cancer survivors experience premature ovarian failure causing ovulatory dysfunction and infertility. An existing drug can help protect premenopausal women from infertility.

Acupuncture Ineffective in Treating Female Infertility

Acupuncture Ineffective in Treating Female Infertility

Acupunture or clomiphene medicine do not lead to improved ovulation or live births in women suffering with Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Urogenital Infection Could Be The Cause For Male Infertility

Urogenital Infection Could Be The Cause For Male Infertility

The reason behind why couples who do not have children could be due to male infertility and in 6-10 percent men, the cause is due to a urogenital infection.

Scientists Develop Safer Plastics

Scientists Develop Safer Plastics

Scientists have found a novel method of preventing potentially harmful plasticizers and this could lead to the development of safer plastics.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Egg Donation

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Genetic Counseling

Genetic Counseling

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Genetic counseling

Genetics of Male Infertility

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome is the most common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age and can cause infertility.

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical test preformed during the first visit to the doctor.

Vaginitis

Vaginitis

Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants

More News on:

Genetic Counseling Genetics of Male Infertility In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Vaginitis Egg Donation Artificial Insemination Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Dilatation and Curettage Pregnancy and Antenatal Care 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...