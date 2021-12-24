About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM
Highlights:
  • As Christmas wraps up this year, the holy-day season also mandates necessary precautions to up-keep the angel voices ring
  • This year Christmas equally invites necessary precautions against COVID-19 variant — Omicron to ensure healthy New Year 2022 for everyone
  • Follow appropriate COVID-19 measures with ensured vaccination to keep the surge of Omicron at bay

Ho! Ho! Ho! With the dawn of winter, time of giving, love, hope, and holiday — Christmas is here!

As the air wraps up with joy, cheer, and laughter this holy-day season, all seem to throw cares away. However, one is also cautioned to stay on guards as the new COVID-19 variant — Omicron holds a fair share in the air.

Season of Joy — Christmas

Christmas is globally celebrated every year on December 25th to mark the birth of Jesus Christ (between 6 BC and 4 BC) in the town of Bethlehem, Israel. People engage in carols, socialize with family and friends, savor the delicacies, share gifts, and much more.

Nevertheless, people around the world are also raising concerns about the compromise of the holiday season with the emergence of the Omicron variant. As we dive into the last festival of the year 2021, it is significant to celebrate the season in a safer way to ensure a healthy New Year 2022.

Omicron Surge

The new coronavirus variant — Omicron sets the season with improbabilities regarding the viral spread and its implications.

"Unfortunately, we're seeing indications of a winter surge on the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday. Case rates and daily hospitalization admissions are steadily increasing, and we anticipate that they will continue to increase. If we fail to take common sense safety measures right now, we could find ourselves in a dangerous place by the end of the month and into January," says Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

Stay on Guards

"We are obviously going into another surge, and we have to prepare for the possibility of more hospitalizations," says Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, an Orange County deputy health officer.
Chinsio-Kwong quotes a recent study out of Hong Kong that reports Omicron "infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant."

However, as the transmission rates and long-term effects of the Omicron strain require further validation, experts warrant the public to "get vaccinated, get boosted if eligible, upgrade masks, get tested, stay home when sick, and improve ventilation". Tips for Healthy Christmas 2021 Secure Ventilation: Vaccination alone does not eliminate the chances of acquiring COVID-19, especially with poor ventilation in this winter season and mass gatherings. As ventilation may help dilute the maleficent risk of Omicron, one must strictly adhere to this essential strategy.

Make Way for All: With the soaring dangers of new COVID-19 variants, it is imperative that one may confront or corner the unvaccinated guests. However, this may block the joyful season with sullenness. One may rather communicate their boundaries responsibly and respectfully to conserve the warmth of Christmas.

Avoid Junks: People tend to have no control over their eating habits as they savor the mouth-watering delicacies on the Christmas feast. Instantly palate-rewarding unhealthy junks and sugary relishes may later cause more harm to your body, thereby compromising your immune system. Hence, it is vital to avoid junk food this season, especially when subduing the viral effects this year.

Opt for Healthy Food: Boost your immune system with healthy and home-cooked delicacies with lots of veggies and fruits. Consume smaller meals to avoid the load on your stomach.

Eat on Time: It is equally important to keep track of the eating habits as one engages in family and friends get-togethers.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water (at least 10-12 glasses of water per day) to revitalize your body and fill the celebration with energy. Avoid intake of alcohol, artificial juice, or beverages.

Do not Forget your Medications: As one may forget their daily routine and medications when engaged in celebration, it is essential that one set reminders for not skipping the medications.

Protect your Mental and Physical Health: As it is reported that the holiday season is the peak time for deaths, especially from a heart attack, self-harm, mental breakdown, or accidents, it is necessary to keep the medicines and first aid accessible. Engage in physical exercises and yoga to keep your mental and physical health in check.

Practice Sound Sleep: Holiday season also engages folks for an overnight party, night drive, excess intake of alcohols, soda, and caffeine-containing foods like cakes and chocolates. However, these can have a detrimental impact on sleep patterns, thereby disrupting the overall mental and physical health. It is thus vital that one does not lose their natural sleep cycle this season for a healthy festive vibe.

COVID Appropriate Measures

As people engage in social gatherings this season, emerging variants may surge up more with failure of adherence to safety measures. Hence, remember to follow COVID-safety practices to keep the skulking danger of COVID-19 at bay.
  • Ensure wearing a mask (preferably higher-grade or surgical masks) when you are in the crowd
  • Maintain physical distancing (at least 1 meter) during the celebration
  • Limit to minimum gatherings
  • Clean your hands with soap and water before savoring the delicacies or feast
  • Use sanitizers when appropriate
  • Practice coughing into a bent elbow or tissue to curb the viral spread
  • Get jabbed with COVID-19 vaccination for the safety of everyone
  • Ensure COVID-19 testing before family/friends visits
  • Stay isolated and seek immediate medical advice if you suspect COVID-19
Endorse the jingling charm of the Christmas celebration this year on a joyful and healthy note.

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year 2022!"

Source: Medindia
