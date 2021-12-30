Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases

Highlights: A new study unlocks the good news for all the salmon lovers

Salmon consumption is found to have protective benefits for heart and brain health

Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon are found to be involved in the activation process against inflammation of blood vessels and thereby prevent atherosclerosis

Intake of salmon may help unravel protective benefits for heart health, as per a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids fight off the build-up of plaque within arterial walls (atherosclerosis) and protect against various fatal vascular diseases ( Salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that help to(atherosclerosis) and protect against various fatal vascular diseases ( heart attack and stroke).

‘Regular consumption of salmon may help to protect the heart and vascular health by preventing the key inflammatory process — atherosclerosis.’

