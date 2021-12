Intake of salmon may help unravel protective benefits for heart health, as per a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

'Regular consumption of salmon may help to protect the heart and vascular health by preventing the key inflammatory process — atherosclerosis.'

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases

Types of Omega-3s

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

Docosapentaenoic acid (DPA)

Overcome Atherosclerosis with Salmon

"Omega-3 fatty acids can potentially help protect against atherosclerosis by several means, in particular by reducing inflammation, a key [factor] driving atherosclerosis disease. This study is just one piece of the big puzzle and further studies are needed before we can fully translate this to humans," says Hildur Arnardottir, PhD, lead author of the study.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Rich Foods Some of the Fatty fishes (such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines)

Avocado and walnuts

Olive oil and Canola oil

Flaxseeds, hemp seeds, mustard seeds, and chia seeds

Spinach

Eggs

Red lentils, winter squash, and firm tofu

Soybeans, navy beans, and kidney beans Seaweeds and oysters Consumption of the right amount of miraculous nutrients — omega-3s not only regulates the rate of chronic inflammation but also helps reap the benefits of overall health.<



Apart from boosting heart health, thealso have other health benefits that enhance brain and bone health and prevent autoimmune inflammatory conditions.The main types of omega-3-fatty acids are:Among these, DHA and EPA are found in higher quantities in fatty fishes and seafood when compared to DPA. In addition, the ALA is abundant in plant-based oils.It was found that omega-3 fatty acids form molecules that aid in activating an important receptor involved in preventing the inflammation process of atherosclerosis