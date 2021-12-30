Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases

Highlights:
- A new study unlocks the good news for all the salmon lovers
- Salmon consumption is found to have protective benefits for heart and brain health
- Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon are found to be involved in the activation process against inflammation of blood vessels and thereby prevent atherosclerosis
Intake of salmon may help unravel protective benefits for heart health, as per a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty AcidsSalmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that help to fight off the build-up of plaque within arterial walls (atherosclerosis) and protect against various fatal vascular diseases (heart attack and stroke).
‘Regular consumption of salmon may help to protect the heart and vascular health by preventing the key inflammatory process — atherosclerosis.’
Apart from boosting heart health, the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty also have other health benefits that enhance brain and bone health and prevent autoimmune inflammatory conditions.
Types of Omega-3sThe main types of omega-3-fatty acids are:
- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
- Docosapentaenoic acid (DPA)
Overcome Atherosclerosis with SalmonIt was found that omega-3 fatty acids form molecules that aid in activating an important receptor involved in preventing the inflammation process of atherosclerosis.
"Omega-3 fatty acids can potentially help protect against atherosclerosis by several means, in particular by reducing inflammation, a key [factor] driving atherosclerosis disease. This study is just one piece of the big puzzle and further studies are needed before we can fully translate this to humans," says Hildur Arnardottir, PhD, lead author of the study.
Source: Medindia
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Rich FoodsSome of the rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids are:
- Fatty fishes (such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines)
- Avocado and walnuts
- Olive oil and Canola oil
- Flaxseeds, hemp seeds, mustard seeds, and chia seeds
- Spinach
- Eggs
- Red lentils, winter squash, and firm tofu
- Soybeans, navy beans, and kidney beans Seaweeds and oysters
