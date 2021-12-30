About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases
Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
December 30, 2021
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new study unlocks the good news for all the salmon lovers
  • Salmon consumption is found to have protective benefits for heart and brain health
  • Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon are found to be involved in the activation process against inflammation of blood vessels and thereby prevent atherosclerosis

Intake of salmon may help unravel protective benefits for heart health, as per a new study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Salmon is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids that help to fight off the build-up of plaque within arterial walls (atherosclerosis) and protect against various fatal vascular diseases (heart attack and stroke).

Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Salmon May Help Prevent Inflammation and Heart Diseases

Apart from boosting heart health, the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty also have other health benefits that enhance brain and bone health and prevent autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

Types of Omega-3s

The main types of omega-3-fatty acids are: Among these, DHA and EPA are found in higher quantities in fatty fishes and seafood when compared to DPA. In addition, the ALA is abundant in plant-based oils.

Overcome Atherosclerosis with Salmon

It was found that omega-3 fatty acids form molecules that aid in activating an important receptor involved in preventing the inflammation process of atherosclerosis.

"Omega-3 fatty acids can potentially help protect against atherosclerosis by several means, in particular by reducing inflammation, a key [factor] driving atherosclerosis disease. This study is just one piece of the big puzzle and further studies are needed before we can fully translate this to humans," says Hildur Arnardottir, PhD, lead author of the study.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Rich Foods

Some of the rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids are:
  • Fatty fishes (such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and sardines)
  • Avocado and walnuts
  • Olive oil and Canola oil
  • Flaxseeds, hemp seeds, mustard seeds, and chia seeds
  • Spinach
  • Eggs
  • Red lentils, winter squash, and firm tofu
  • Soybeans, navy beans, and kidney beans Seaweeds and oysters
Consumption of the right amount of miraculous nutrients — omega-3s not only regulates the rate of chronic inflammation but also helps reap the benefits of overall health.<

Source: Medindia
<< Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021

