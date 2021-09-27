About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mechanism by Which Nicotine Withdrawal Increases Junk Food Consumption Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on September 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Mechanism by Which Nicotine Withdrawal Increases Junk Food Consumption Discovered

Scientists have discovered an association between nicotine withdrawal and junk food consumption. The study has been conducted by University of Minnesota Medical School researchers.

Their findings point to the opioid system, the brain functions responsible for addiction and appetite regulation, as a possible cause for smoker preference of energy-dense, high-calorie food during nicotine withdrawal. This can lead to weight gain, for those who quit smoking, which, in turn, may increase the risk of relapse.

Advertisement


Mustafa al'Absi, PhD, a licensed psychologist and professor in the Department of Family Medicine and Biobehavioral Health at the U of M Medical School, Duluth Campus, is the principal investigator and the senior author of the study recently published in the Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence.

"We looked at whether or not acute nicotine withdrawal increases the intake of junk food — high in salt, fat and sugar — and how the stress-relieving receptors of the opioid system are involved," al'Absi said. "Mitigating these challenges during the treatment process will help patients quit smoking while understanding their eating habits and encourage healthier decisions."
Advertisement

The team studied a group of smoking and non-smoking participants between the ages of 18 and 75 during two laboratory sessions. All were randomly assigned to do a 24-hour withdrawal from nicotine products and administered either a placebo or 50 mg of naltrexone. At the end of each session, participants were given a tray of snack items that differed in high to low energy density and dimensions of salty, sweet and fat. The study found that:

Smokers undergoing nicotine withdrawal consumed more calories than non-smokers. Participants were also less likely to select high-fat food after the naltrexone was administered than placebo. "The study's findings may be related to the use of food, especially those high in calories, to cope with the negative affect and distress that characterizes the feelings people experience during smoking withdrawal," al'Absi said.

"Results from preclinical and clinical research support this and demonstrate that stress increases proclivity for high-fat and high-sugar foods."

Naltrexone normalized calorie intake to levels seen in non-smokers, suggesting that the opioid system may be a mechanism of withdrawal-induced intake of calories. "This is rather a novel finding in the context of nicotine addiction and has lots of implications for the development of future treatment," al'Absi said. The choice and consumption of food items were impacted by the participants' smoking backgrounds.

al'Absi and his team are now focusing on the impact of appetite changes on weight gain post-cessation and the extent to which these changes hinder smoking cessation and increase the risk of relapse. Future work will be critical to identifying the mechanisms of these changes and could be targeted for therapeutic interventions.

"These findings extend earlier studies that indicate the impact of tobacco use on appetite and help identify the influence of an important biological link, the brain opioid system, on craving during nicotine withdrawal," al'Absi said. "The fear of weight gain is a major concern among smokers who think about quitting. The key to removing these barriers is to better understand the factors that increase the urge for high-caloric foods."

Co-authors include Justin J. Anker, PhD Nakajima Motohiro, PhD, Sharon Allen, MD, PhD, of the University of Minnesota Medical School, and Susan Raatz PhD, MPH, RD, in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota.

This research was funded, in part by grants R01DA016351 and R01DA027232 awarded to al'Absi and the Stress and Resilience Research Laboratory by the National Institute on Drug Abuse. The grant K01AA024805 was awarded to Anker by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Donkey Milk: Good or Bad for Your Skin?
Epigenome Helps Prevent, Diagnose and Treat Cancer >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Ten Fruits for Diabetics
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
Natural Supplements Help Reverse Hair Loss during Menopause
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Processed Foods Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cannabis Drug Abuse Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Healthy Living Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

Recommended Reading
Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers
Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with ......
Learn About Spice Withdrawal Symptoms When Trying to Quit Cannabis
Learn About Spice Withdrawal Symptoms When Trying to Quit Cannabis
Combination of synthetic drugs originally designed to mimic the effects of cannabis - 'Spice' has .....
Antidepressants withdrawal mechanism unraveled!
Antidepressants withdrawal mechanism unraveled!
Reason behind difficulties in withdrawing from certain antidepressants has been discovered....
Medical Cannabis For Pain Shows Multiple Withdrawal Symptoms
Medical Cannabis For Pain Shows Multiple Withdrawal Symptoms
Medical cannabis use in patients shows multiple withdrawal symptoms like changes in their sleep, ......
Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy pl...
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or sub...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health...
Processed Foods
Processed Foods
Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the proces...
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking And Cancer
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world....
Smoking And Tobacco
Smoking And Tobacco
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close