Adding black pepper in the Kada (Ayurvedic concoction) may help render protection against the Omicron flu with the surge of the third wave of COVID-19.

Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron

Green pepper — Freeze-dried unripe fruit

White pepper — Ripe fruit seeds

Red pepper — Riped drupes that are preserved in vinegar and brine

Pink pepper or American pepper — Fruits of the Peruvian pepper tree

Surge of COVID-19

Diet plays a significant role in delivering this target.

Benefits of Black Pepper Black pepper is packed with beneficial and nutritional ingredients — commonly favored zing in Ayurveda. The versatile spice is highly valued for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.



Black pepper is useful in preventing various diseases such as skin diseases,

Black Pepper during Pandemic Blend of Ayurvedic ingredients like Kada/kaadhas (concoctions of spices like black pepper, cloves, cumin, cinnamon, and cardamom) are among the commonly preferred sources for



Similar was evident for its reaping benefits in the last two waves of the pandemic. Black pepper contains essential ingredients like piperine, oleoresins, volatile oil, and alkaloids that owe to its therapeutic potentials.

How to Consume? Black pepper can be consumed either whole or in powdered form. One can include black pepper in various forms like tea, coffee, and warm dishes.



It can also be added in vegetable preparations, curries, salads, soups, and seasoning to various other dishes.



Due to its widespread dietary significance, adding black pepper to your regular diet plan can be a hassle-free way to healthy body and immunity during the pandemic.



Pepper has been used as a spice and is native to India. It is one of the most traded spices throughout the world and has been used in global cuisines for its pungent taste that satisfies the taste buds.