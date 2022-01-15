About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Escalating cases of Omicron flu have led to the probable emergence of the third wave of the pandemic in India
  • It is thereby vital to keep the immunity boosted for fighting off the sickness
  • Hence, including black pepper in the Kada (Ayurvedic concoction) and your daily diet may help render protection against the Omicron infection

Adding black pepper in the Kada (Ayurvedic concoction) may offer protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Black Spice

Black pepper, known as a peppercorn (Piper nigrum), belongs to the family Piperaceae. It is a flowering vine, cultivated especially for its unripped fruit (stonefruit or drupe) — that is dried and utilized as a spice.

There are also other varieties of pepper:
  • Green pepper — Freeze-dried unripe fruit
  • White pepper — Ripe fruit seeds
  • Red pepper — Riped drupes that are preserved in vinegar and brine
  • Pink pepper or American pepper — Fruits of the Peruvian pepper tree
Pepper has been used as a traditional spice for its multiple benefits and is native to Malabar Coast, India. It is one of the most traded spices throughout the world and has been used in global cuisines for its sharp mild spicy flavour that satisfies the taste buds.

Surge of COVID-19

As the mutating coronavirus and its Omicron variant add to the surge for the third wave of the pandemic, sickness is easily prevalent throughout the country. In addition, the immunity becomes even weaker with the advent of this winter season.

Amidst the alarming rates of COVID-19 infection, it is important to take proper care of yourself, your loved ones and stay healthy. Diet plays a significant role in delivering this target.
A healthy balanced diet along with regular physical exercises is crucial for building strong immunity.

Benefits of Black Pepper

Black pepper is packed with beneficial and nutritional ingredients — commonly favored zing in Ayurveda. The versatile spice is highly valued for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Black pepper is useful in preventing various diseases such as skin diseases, arthritis, regulating cholesterol and blood glucose levels, and improving cognition. It also boosts nutrient absorption by promoting gut health.

Black Pepper during Pandemic

Blend of Ayurvedic ingredients like Kada/kaadhas (concoctions of spices like black pepper, cloves, cumin, cinnamon, and cardamom) are among the commonly preferred sources for boosting immunity for a long time.

Similar was evident for its reaping benefits in the last two waves of the pandemic. Black pepper contains essential ingredients like piperine, oleoresins, volatile oil, and alkaloids that owe to its therapeutic potentials.

How to Consume?

Black pepper can be consumed either whole or in powdered form. One can include black pepper in various forms like tea, coffee, and warm dishes.

It can also be added in vegetable preparations, curries, salads, soups, and seasoning to various other dishes.

Due to its widespread dietary significance, adding black pepper to your regular diet plan can be a hassle-free way to healthy body and immunity during the pandemic.

Source: Medindia
