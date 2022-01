Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron

Advertisement

Benefits of Black Pepper

Black Pepper during Pandemic

How to Consume?

Amidst the alarming rates of COVID-19 infection, it is important to take proper care of yourself, your loved ones and stay healthy.in delivering this target. healthy balanced diet along with regular physical exercises is crucial for building strong immunity.Black pepper is packed with— commonly favored zing in Ayurveda. The versatile spice is highly valued for its antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.Black pepper is useful insuch as skin diseases, arthritis , regulating cholesterol and blood glucose levels, and improving cognition. It also boosts nutrient absorption by promoting gut health.like Kada/kaadhas (concoctions of spices like black pepper, cloves, cumin, cinnamon, and cardamom) are among the commonly preferred sources for boosting immunity for a long time.Similar was evident for its reaping benefits in the last two waves of the pandemic. Black pepper contains essential ingredients likethat owe to its therapeutic potentials.Black pepper can be consumed either whole or in powdered form. One can include black pepper in various forms like tea, coffee, and warm dishes.It can also be added in vegetable preparations, curries, salads, soups, and seasoning to various other dishes.Due to its widespread dietary significance,Source: Medindia