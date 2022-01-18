About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Tapping â€” A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Advertisement

Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on January 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Stress prevails as the major part of life’s anguishes
  • However, a brief yet weird self-applied intervention called tapping may help relieve stress in a moment
  • Tapping — also known as Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) involves stimulating the acupressure points with a gentle two-finger tapping process

Stress might now be relieved with a brief yet weird self-applied intervention — "tapping" as per study at the Bond University.

Stress and Impact

Stress — emotional or physical tension has become the predominant factor of daily lives. Moreover, it is a 'body's reaction to a challenge or demand'. One may live through frustration, anger, and nervousness when faced with any stressful event or thought.

Advertisement

Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention

Although this may have a positive impact in the short runs (e.g., elude dangerous situations or meet a deadline), it can become a key driving mechanism for several diseases and illnesses on longer bursts.

Self-Applied Intervention

Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFTs, commonly known as tapping) as an intervention to stress resilience, was initially introduced to Peta Stapleton (an associate professor in psychology at Bond University) by one of her colleagues in the counseling field (nearly two decades ago). However, the technique was supplemented with these words: "But it's a bit weird."

Actual surprise and exploration were further stirred into the professor during other sessions (for a community support group for women with eating issues), where a young woman suffered a panic attack and benefitted within a few minutes with the stress-relief technique.

Emotional Freedom Technique

EFT involves stimulating the acupressure points with a gentle two-finger tapping process over the face and body.
Advertisement

The technique is now exponentially supported by over 100 randomized clinical trials and is being used by Stapleton for more than 15 years. It is also useful in relieving anxiety, food cravings, phobias, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tapping is found to not only alter the body's biochemistry (e.g., immunity and blood pressure) but also reduce cortisol levels (stress hormone) by 43%. In addition, follow-up studies have also witnessed the tapping benefits up to two years later.

Brain and Tapping

Tapping is also found to have an impact on the brain's stress center (amygdala) and the memory center (hippocampus). Both amygdale and hippocampus are known to be vital for the decision-making process during a threat-full situation.

Moreover, studies have also explored the benefits of tapping in increasing the focus and concentration among primary school children.

Expertise Yourself

Anybody can learn the technique easily, provided one is undergoing a "feeling that they would like to reduce" — generally optimal during a stressful situation.

Five basic steps of the technique are as follows:

Step 1: Self-rate your feeling or stress level on a scale of zero to ten; zero being complete calmness to ten being the highest level of stress.

Step 2: It is encouraged that you state your "feeling out loud" to establish engagement and attention to your feelings and tap on a point at the side of the hand. For example, you would say it aloud: "Even though I feel really stressed at the moment because of ______, I accept this is how I feel."

At this point, make sure you are specific about "why you feel stressed and think about that as you do the tapping process." This would not reinforce your problems but rather help you be honest with yourself and simultaneously acknowledge your feeling.

Tapping Point Hand
Step 3: Now simply say the feeling (not the whole sentence; e.g., "feel stressed") and tap with two fingers through the eight acupoints on the head and body.

Tapping Point
Step 4: As you finish tapping on the last acupoint (top of the head), pause, and take a breath. Following this, re-rate your stress level after this single round.

Step 5: If your stress rating continues to be still high (out of 10 scales), then continue tapping multiple rounds until you feel lower of the levels (on a scale), or you notice a shift.

Note: You may consider changing the words if you were to think of other feelings as you are tapping. For example, you notice feeling overwhelmed and wishing for support after a few rounds. You may change the words to "I feel overwhelmed" instead.

Explore the Mechanism

It is found that these tapping acupoints send electrical signals to concerned brain areas via the principle of "mechanosensory transduction," thereby aiding in activating or deactivating the signals.

As strange as it appears, tapping is now being recognized as a highly effective module when compared to other conventional treatments and even gold-standard approaches like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

So next time you feel stressed, present yourself with good tapping acupoints.

References:
  1. Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps - and it's easy to learn - (https://theconversation.com/feeling-stressed-its-a-bit-weird-but-tapping-helps-and-its-easy-to-learn-171219)
  2. Feeling stressed? It's 'a bit weird', but tapping helps - and it's easy to learn - (https://micky.com.au/feeling-stressed-its-a-bit-weird-but-tapping-helps-and-its-easy-to-learn/)
  3. Stress and your health - (https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/003211.htm#:~:text=Stress%20is%20a%20feeling%20of,danger%20or%20meet%20a%20deadline)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss 

Recommended Reading
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation ......
Quiz on Stress
Quiz on Stress
Stress has become one of the major health concerns in the modern world, but still is difficult to .....
High Diet Self-Efficacy Helps Manage Stress
High Diet Self-Efficacy Helps Manage Stress
For individuals who care for other people's children in their home, building self-efficacy for ......
Neural Mechanism Behind Resilience to Stress
Neural Mechanism Behind Resilience to Stress
Development of resilience to stress can be measured and controlled by neural mechanisms in the ......
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)