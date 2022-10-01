Highlights: Surging cases from the Omicron variant raises concern for global safety

Amidst the mutating spread of COVID-19, The American Academy of Pediatrics has finally released the eligibility of children from the age of 5 to 11 years for COVID-19 vaccination

Although news of relief, it equally raises hurdles among parents for comforting their child for getting jabbed

With the mutating spread of COVID-19, it is finally time for the kids to ensure their turn of protection by being jabbed.

Vaccine for Kids Children from the age of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as recommended by The American Academy of Pediatrics with a lower dose than those for populations above the age of 12 years.

Children Above 5 Years of Age in USA Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccination