About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant

by Dr Jayashree on January 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Dose may Neutralize the Omicron Variant

The COVID-19 variant Omicron is less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta but neutralized by a booster dose, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months.

Advertisement


Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals.

In a new study supported by the European Union's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA), scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP) and Inserm, studied the sensitivity of Omicron to antibodies compared with the currently dominant Delta variant.
Advertisement

The study aimed to characterize the efficacy of therapeutic antibodies, as well as antibodies developed by individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated, in neutralizing this new variant.

They isolated the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 from a nasal sample of a 32-year-old woman who developed moderate COVID-19 a few days after returning from Egypt.

The isolated virus was immediately sent to scientists at the Institut Pasteur, where therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and serum samples from people who had been vaccinated or previously exposed to SARS-CoV-2 were used to study the sensitivity of the Omicron variant.

They used rapid neutralization assays, developed by the Institut Pasteur's Virus and Immunity Unit, on the isolated sample of the Omicron virus.

The scientists began by testing nine monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice or currently in preclinical development. Six antibodies lost all antiviral activity, and the other three were 3 to 80 times less effective against Omicron than against Delta.

The antibodies Bamlanivimab/Etesevimab (a combination developed by Lilly), Casirivimab/Imdevimab (a combination developed by Roche and known as Ronapreve), and Regdanvimab (developed by Celtrion) no longer had any antiviral effect against Omicron.

The Tixagevimab/Cilgavimab combination (developed by AstraZeneca under the name Evusheld) was 80 times less effective against Omicron than against Delta.

"We demonstrated that this highly transmissible variant has acquired significant resistance to antibodies. Most of the therapeutic monoclonal antibodies currently available against SARS-CoV-2 are inactive," comments Olivier Schwartz, co-last author of the study and Head of the Virus and Immunity Unit at the Institut Pasteur.

The scientists observed that the blood of patients previously infected with COVID-19, collected up to 12 months after symptoms, and that of individuals who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, taken five months after vaccination, barely neutralized the Omicron variant.

But the sera of individuals who had received a booster dose of Pfizer, analyzed one month after vaccination, remained effective against Omicron.

Five to 31 times more antibodies were nevertheless required to neutralize Omicron, compared with Delta, in cell culture assays. These results help shed light on the continued efficacy of vaccines in protecting against severe forms of the disease.

This study shows that the Omicron variant hampers the effectiveness of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, but it also demonstrates the ability of European scientists to work together to identify challenges and potential solutions.

Researchers concluded that the many mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant enabled it to largely evade the immune response. Ongoing research is being conducted to determine why this variant is more transmissible from one individual to the next and to analyze the long-term effectiveness of a booster dose.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Vaccinated Breastfeeding Mothers Pass COVID-19 Antibodies t...
Osteoporosis Drug Boosts Immune Response in Lungs >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter? Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
A new study investigated the impact of ABO and Rh blood groups on COVID-19 susceptibility, ......
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
Menstrual cycle may be delayed in women after being vaccinated for COVID-19....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
How Do Viruses Mutate and Why Does it Matter?
Mutations are the sudden changes that occur in genetic materials. They occur as a part of evolution ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close