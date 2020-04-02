World Cancer Day: Let’s Create a Future Without Cancer

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

World Cancer Day is celebrated annually on 4 th February across the globe

February across the globe It generates awareness about cancer and emphasizes that effective preventive and treatment measures are now at hand

Its major objective is to reduce the global burden of cancer

World Cancer Day is celebrated on 4th February every year across the entire globe. Since World Cancer Day began in the year 2000, this year marks its 20th anniversary. It is organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which is the first international cancer organization to be established. UICC plays a leading role in advocacy and capacity building initiatives for uniting all stakeholders to reduce the global burden of cancer, promote equity, and prioritize cancer on the global health agenda.

World Cancer Day: Let’s Create a Future Without Cancer

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.