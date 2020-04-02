World Cancer Day: Let’s Create a Future Without Cancer

, there has been phenomenal progress in many fronts, including an increase in public awareness, advancements in cancer research,
innovations in technology, and greater political will. Importantly, cancer had
received a tremendous boost since 2019, when the World Health Organization
(WHO) included the disease within the category of
, as one of the top
ten threats to global public health.
February in the year 2000 at the World Summit Against
Cancer for the New Millennium, which was held in Paris, France. At this Summit,
six cancer leaders drafted the Charter of Paris on Cancer, which aims to
promote access to quality cancer care, increase funding for cancer research,
encourage greater understanding of the disease, and
to live with dignity and respect.
On 4th
February 2000, the
Charter of Paris on Cancer was signed by then President of France, Jacques
Chirac and then Director General of UNESCO, Kōichirō Matsuura. This Paris
Charter has since been adopted by numerous international cancer organizations
around the globe.
World Cancer Day Theme: 'I Am and I Will'
The World Cancer
Day Theme for 2019-2021 is 'I Am and I Will'. Therefore, 2020 marks the midway
point of the 'I Am and I Will' Campaign, which calls-to-action the
whole-hearted commitment by individuals across the world to take action now in
order to have a future free from cancer
.
This campaign,
spanning over three years, provides a unique opportunity to make a lasting
impact by sustained public awareness efforts through various events and
activities to inspire change.
Cancer: Facts & Figures
- Cancer can affect anyone, anytime, anywhere
- Cancer is the second
leading cause of death worldwide
- 17 people die every minute from cancer worldwide
- 9.6 million people die from cancer every year
worldwide
- 3.7 million lives could be saved every year by
early detection and treatment
- 70 percent of cancer deaths occur in low- and
middle-income countries (LMICs)
- 87 percent of cancer cases occur above the age of
50 years
- A third of all
common cancers are preventable
- Total annual economic cost of cancer worldwide is
USD 1.16 trillion
Ways to Get Involved in the World Cancer
Day Celebrations
There are numerous ways to get involved and contribute to
the celebrations, some of which are briefly highlighted below:
- Organizing
Events: Cancer-related events and activities, such as cancer screening
camps, popular talks, and sponsored fun-runs to raise funds can be
organized to create awareness about cancer
- Distributing
Campaign Materials: World Cancer Day campaign materials, such as
posters, banners, pamphlets, infographics, and factsheets can be
distributed to generate cancer awareness among the general public
- Lighting-Up
Landmarks: Prominent landmarks, monuments and buildings can be lit-up
in 'Orange & 'Blue' - the awareness colors for World Cancer Day. This
year, Niagara Falls, Geneva's
Jet d'eau, and Stockholm's Kaknäs TV Tower are being lit-up
- Posting on
Social Media: Customized social media posts can be created by cancer
survivors to convey personal stories, experiences, and challenges
experienced in their battle against cancer
- Advocating
for Cancer: Local political leaders can be contacted to encourage them
to show their support and commitment, raise public awareness, develop
policies, and take affirmative action that benefits
cancer patients
- Spreading the Word: Writing
cancer-related articles in newspapers, newsletters, personal websites and
blogs, as well as posting video messages on social media sites such as
YouTube are effective ways of spreading the message
- Wearing
'Orange & Blue': Wearing 'Orange & Blue' colored awareness
ribbons, wrist bands, lapel pins, caps, T-shirts and other apparel will
show support for cancer patients
Cancer: Key Issues & Challenges
- Myths &
Misinformation: Lack of awareness and understanding about cancer often
give rise to myths and misinformation
- Unhealthy
Lifestyle: Over a third of all cancers are preventable such
as those that arise from lifestyle and behavior, including smoking, heavy
alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise, among others
- Inequity: Severe
inequities exist in access to cancer services, such as life-saving cancer
diagnostics and treatment. Inequity is especially prevalent among
low-income groups, indigenous tribes, immigrants, and refugees
- Lack of
Accountability: Lack of accountability and transparency among public
health officials can lead to delays in the implementation
of health programs that could benefit cancer patients
- Mental &
Emotional Wellbeing: The impact of cancer goes well beyond physical
health issues. It also has a dramatic impact on mental and emotional
wellbeing, which are mostly neglected
- Economic
Implications: Cancer has huge
financial implications for patients, their families, and the
health system, which negatively impacts sustainable human and economic
development
- Skills Gap:
There is a severe lack of trained healthcare professionals, including
doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. This is a huge barrier towards
delivering quality cancer care
The Way Forward
- Educating
the Public: Increasing access to reliable sources of knowledge about
cancer can enlighten and empower people and help dispel the myths
- Changing
Lifestyle: Lifestyle modification can significantly reduce the risk of
cancer. Eating healthy, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, and reducing alcohol
consumption are some strategies for risk reduction
- Increasing
Equity: Access to early cancer detection and
treatment services should be made available to all, irrespective of
gender, ethnicity, income, social standing, or education level
- Ensuring
Accountability: Ensuring accountability for any delays on the part of
program officers who implement policies at the grassroots level, will
streamline the implementation of public health programs in a timely manner
- Addressing
Mental & Emotional Health Issues: Mental and
emotional health issues should be taken into consideration
while formulating strategies for the treatment of cancer patients
- Boosting the
Economy: Saving lives by early cancer detection can save huge amounts
of money for the health system in the long-run. This can significantly
boost the economy of the nation
- Reducing the
Skills Gap: Changes in medical education policies will generate more
qualified doctors and nurses, which will help to reduce the skills gap and
promote better healthcare delivery
Hence, on World
Cancer Day, let's increase public awareness and political will to ignite action
for the reduction of unnecessary cancer
deaths
by ensuring equity in access to cancer care for all.
