Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid?

Role of Environmental Factors, Lifestyle and Immunity

How to Control of Hypothyroidism

Dr. Chhaya Vaja, an Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, provides valuable insights into this trend. She explains,. In hypothyroidism, the immune system tends to target the thyroid gland.Other contributing factors include Hashimoto's thyroiditis , specific medications, iodine deficiency, and congenital hypothyroidism present from birth."One significant factor contributing to this trend is the erratic lifestyle that many young women lead. Their busy schedules, inadequate nutrition, and excessive stress can weaken the immune system.When the body's defense mechanisms are compromised, it becomes more challenging to ward off infections and maintain the proper production of hormones, including those regulating the thyroid gland.Environmental factors also play a crucial role. The prevalence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in everyday products has increased significantly over time. These EDCs have been linked to various health problems, including disrupting normal thyroid function.It is imperative for young women today to be mindful of these hidden dangers and adopt measures to strengthen their immunity.potentially reducing the risk of hypothyroidism later in life.Dr. Chhaya Vaja concludes, "While hypothyroidism has traditionally been more commonly associated with older individuals, young women should not underestimate its potential impact on their lives. They are equally susceptible and should undergo regular testing for timely intervention. Managing this condition involves ongoing treatment and monitoring to maintain hormone balance and overall well-being."Source: Medindia