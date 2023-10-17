About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid?
Advertisement

Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid?

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM
Highlights:
  • A concerning trend has emerged in recent years with a growing number of young women in their early twenties being diagnosed with hypothyroidism
  • While genetics and hormonal imbalances may contribute, factors like erratic lifestyles, stress, and environmental toxins are believed to play a significant role
  • To combat this trend, it's crucial for young women to focus on immune system health through balanced diets, exercise, and stress management

There has been a concerning trend emerging - a rising number of women in their early twenties are being diagnosed with hypothyroidism. While it is a condition typically found in older individuals, the causes behind this surge are multifaceted. Genetics and hormonal imbalances may play a part, but there's more to the story (1 Trusted Source
Thyroid Disorders in Women

Go to source).

The Growing Trend of Hypothyroidism Among Young Women

Hypothyroidism, a condition marked by an underactive thyroid gland, has long been associated with middle-aged women. In this condition, the thyroid gland fails to produce sufficient thyroid hormones vital for the proper functioning of the body.

Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this quiz.
Advertisement


One of the most common symptoms of hypothyroidism is overwhelming fatigue, which can significantly disrupt daily life.

Dr. Chhaya Vaja, an Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, provides valuable insights into this trend. She explains, "Other symptoms include weight gain, constipation, dry skin, hair loss, and a constant feeling of coldness. In hypothyroidism, the immune system tends to target the thyroid gland.
Top 10 Home Remedies to Treat Hypothyroidism
Top 10 Home Remedies to Treat Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism or underactive thyroid is a common endocrine disorder. Find how simple and easy home remedies that can help treat hypothyroidism.
Advertisement

Other contributing factors include Hashimoto's thyroiditis, specific medications, iodine deficiency, and congenital hypothyroidism present from birth."

Role of Environmental Factors, Lifestyle and Immunity

One significant factor contributing to this trend is the erratic lifestyle that many young women lead. Their busy schedules, inadequate nutrition, and excessive stress can weaken the immune system.

When the body's defense mechanisms are compromised, it becomes more challenging to ward off infections and maintain the proper production of hormones, including those regulating the thyroid gland.

Environmental factors also play a crucial role. The prevalence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in everyday products has increased significantly over time. These EDCs have been linked to various health problems, including disrupting normal thyroid function.

It is imperative for young women today to be mindful of these hidden dangers and adopt measures to strengthen their immunity.

Regular exercise, balanced diets rich in nutrients, and stress-management techniques such as yoga or meditation can help fortify their immune systems from an early age, potentially reducing the risk of hypothyroidism later in life.

How to Control of Hypothyroidism

Dr. Chhaya Vaja concludes, "While hypothyroidism has traditionally been more commonly associated with older individuals, young women should not underestimate its potential impact on their lives. They are equally susceptible and should undergo regular testing for timely intervention. Managing this condition involves ongoing treatment and monitoring to maintain hormone balance and overall well-being."

Young women are encouraged to prioritize their immune system's health as a proactive step toward preventing hypothyroidism.

Reference :
  1. Thyroid Disorders in Women - (https:www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/thyroid-disorders-in-women)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Hypothyroidism may Result In Impaired Driving
Hypothyroidism may Result In Impaired Driving
Impaired driving similar to those who are driving when intoxicated by alcohol can be experienced with people with significant hypothyroidism, finds a new study.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Excess Iodine Intake During Pregnancy Linked To Congenital Hypothyroidism
Excess Iodine Intake During Pregnancy Linked To Congenital Hypothyroidism
A study has linked excess maternal iodine supplementation to congenital hypothyroidism in newborns.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

New Tuberculosis Regimen can Protect Respiratory Microbiome

New Tuberculosis Regimen can Protect Respiratory Microbiome

Study reveals a TB regimen that can safeguard microbiome diversity.
FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments

FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments

Arineta's Spot Light and Spot Light Duo CT scanners receive FDA approval for cardiovascular assessments.
World Spine Day: Prioritizing Spinal Health for a Better Tomorrow

World Spine Day: Prioritizing Spinal Health for a Better Tomorrow

Discover the impact of poor posture on your health and learn how to improve it for a better quality of life.
World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions

World Anesthesia Day: Acknowledging and Celebrating an Era of Pain Free Interventions

World Anesthesia Day marks the birth of anesthesia on October 16 1846, when the first public demonstration of Ether was performed by doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital
Natural Herbal Solutions for Vaginal Wellness

Natural Herbal Solutions for Vaginal Wellness

From goldenseal to chamomile, delve into nature's offerings for balanced and holistic feminine care. Discover the power of herbal remedies for vaginal health.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Why are So Many Women in Their 20s Hypothyroid? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests