FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently granted 510(k) clearance for the SpotLight and SpotLight Duo computed tomography (CT) scanners, a groundbreaking development by Arineta, specifically designed for cardiovascular assessments.



A New Era in Cardiovascular Assessment

The SpotLight system offers a 25 cm field of view tailored to cardiovascular CT scans , offering a range of impressive features. These include best-in-class specifications for one-beat whole-heart coverage (14 cm), exceptional spatial resolution (0.5 mm detector), and rapid temporal resolution (120 msec).