FDA Clears CT Scanners for Cardiovascular Assessments
Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM
Highlights:
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for Arineta's SpotLight and SpotLight Duo CT scanners, tailored for cardiovascular assessments
  • The SpotLight system offers impressive features, including high-resolution imaging, as front-line tools for cardiovascular disease diagnosis
  • With whole organ acquisition and 4D imaging, the SpotLight Duo elevates cardiac imaging, promising improved accuracy and efficiency in cardiovascular assessment

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently granted 510(k) clearance for the SpotLight and SpotLight Duo computed tomography (CT) scanners, a groundbreaking development by Arineta, specifically designed for cardiovascular assessments.

A New Era in Cardiovascular Assessment

The SpotLight system offers a 25 cm field of view tailored to cardiovascular CT scans, offering a range of impressive features. These include best-in-class specifications for one-beat whole-heart coverage (14 cm), exceptional spatial resolution (0.5 mm detector), and rapid temporal resolution (120 msec).

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
Arineta proudly claims that the SpotLight systems are the latest addition to their legacy of clinical innovation (1 Trusted Source
FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed Tomography in Nearly a Decade

Go to source).

Arineta's CEO, Scott Schubert, emphasizes the company's vision, stating, "Our vision is to grow cardiac CT as the front-line non-invasive test for diagnosing, therapy planning, and monitoring of cardiovascular disease, the number one cause of death and healthcare costs worldwide."

SpotLight Duo: Elevating Cardiac Imaging

In addition to the SpotLight system, Arineta introduces the SpotLight Duo, which takes cardiovascular imaging to the next level. This advanced technology provides whole organ acquisition with 4D imaging, enabling enhanced visualization of vascular flow and organ motion.
Cozy Cardio : A Tik Tok Approach to Curb Gymxiety
Cozy Cardio : A Tik Tok Approach to Curb Gymxiety
This TikTok-driven phenomenon encourages low-impact exercises combined with self-care, turning your cardio routine into a comfortable experience.
With 45 cm high-resolution scans, the SpotLight Duo facilitates comprehensive cardiothoracic CT assessments, covering a range of conditions, from lung cancer and COVID-19 to other pulmonary diseases.

With FDA clearance now in place, the SpotLight and SpotLight Duo CT scanners are poised to empower healthcare professionals with advanced tools for cardiovascular assessments.

These cutting-edge scanners aim to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and effectiveness of diagnosing and monitoring cardiovascular diseases, marking a significant advancement in the field of cardiac care.

Reference :
  1. FDA Clears First Major Imaging Device Advancement for Computed Tomography in Nearly a Decade - (https:www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-clears-first-major-imaging-device-advancement-computed-tomography-nearly-decade)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Common Signs and Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases
Common Signs and Symptoms of 6 Cardiovascular Diseases
Cardiovascular disease (CVD), also known as heart disease, can wreak havoc on your heart health. Identifying early warning signs and symptoms of heart diseases can save lives.

Cite this Article   close

Is CT Scan the Best Way to Predict Heart Disease Risk?
Is CT Scan the Best Way to Predict Heart Disease Risk?
In middle-age patients, CT scan identifies people who may benefit from drugs to decrease heart disease risk, stated study.
