New Risk Assessment Tool for Cardiac Arrest Patients

Experts have developed a risk score known as MIRACLE2, to predict cardiac arrest patient outcomes. This tool will help to make appropriate clinical decisions, improve selection of appropriate treatments and inform family discussion early after admission.

‘MIRACLE2 is the first practical score which can provide objective risk assessment to help clinicians take critical decisions about invasive treatments, use of novel therapies, and standardizing care for patients with out of hospital cardiac arrest (OOHCA).’

The study published in, by a team of researchers from King's College London and King's College Hospital, details a novel risk score for heart attack centres to predict brain damage in patients who have had an out of hospital cardiac arrest. "People who suffer a cardiac arrest in the community are among the most serious and complex emergency patients to manage, with a wide range of possible outcomes from complete recovery to possible long-term brain damage. The new risk score developed in our study should greatly aid ambulance teams and emergency heart doctors to make early decisions about the best treatment option for each patient."