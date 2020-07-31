by Iswarya on  July 31, 2020 at 2:15 PM Clinical Trials News
Clinical Trial Tests Oral Cancer Drug to Fight COVID-19
New clinical trial finds oral cancer drug called ibrutinib can combat respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

Ibrutinib is an oral therapy in a class of drugs known as Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors. These drugs work by blocking specific chemical reactions in the body involved in cellular processes.

"Ibrutinib targets and blocks a specific kinase related to lung inflammation," said study researcher Jennifer Woyach from Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCC) in the US.


"So we believe it could have real potential to help decrease this inflammation by shutting down the inappropriate cytokine release we see in Covid-19 a sort of overreaction from the immune system that can cause many problems, including life-threatening respiratory challenges," Woyach explained.

For this phase II clinical trial, the research team will enroll up to 78 patients with cancer or a precancerous condition who have been hospitalized as a result of a Covid-19 infection.

CenterUse of this drug is considered experimental for this study; however, ibrutinib is approved by the US FDA for the treatment of certain cancers, including mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma and others.

According to the researchers, the preliminary data suggests ibrutinib has the potential to reduce rates of respiratory failure and death in COVID-19-infected patients. Patients will be monitored throughout the study treatment with bloodwork to measure inflammatory markers, immune response, and other bodily functions.

"Individuals with cancer or certain precancerous conditions can have lower immunity to diseases and infection, due to treatment or the nature of the disease," said study researcher Zeinab El Boghdadly from the OSUCC.

"It is critically important that we perform clinical trials to try to improve COVID-19 care in these patients because a COVID-19 infection can be even more dangerous for those who are immunocompromised," Boghdadly added.

Source: IANS

