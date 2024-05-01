ChatGPT's Limitations in Evaluating Heart Risk

ChatGPT's Reliability Questioned in Critical Health Assessments



‘#ChatGPT's predictions for patients with #chestpain were found to be inconsistent, often assigning varying levels of #heartrisk assessment, ranging from low to intermediate, and occasionally high, for the same patient data.’

ChatGPT provides inconsistent risk-stratification of patients with atraumatic chest pain - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0301854)

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT demonstrates proficiency in various medical assessments, it exhibits limitations in evaluating heart risk. ( )Research, published in the journalshowed that “it would be unwise to rely on it for some health assessments, such as whether a patient with chest pain needs to be hospitalized”.The variation “can be dangerous” said lead author Dr. Thomas Heston, a researcher with Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.Further,said Heston.However, Heston sees great potential for generative AI in healthcare, but with further development.“It can be a useful tool, but I think the technology is going a lot faster than our understanding of it, so it's critically important that we do a lot of research, especially in these high-stakes clinical situations.”Source-IANS