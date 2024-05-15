About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Breakthrough Drug Promises Faster, Safer Heart Attack Recovery

by Preethi Balasubramanian on May 15 2024 1:51 PM

Breakthrough Drug Promises Faster, Safer Heart Attack Recovery
Researchers from the Cardiac Regeneration and Heart Failure Research Group (ICREC) at the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP) and the Heart Institute of the Germans Trias Hospital (iCor) have discovered beneficial effects of the novel drug Sacubitril/Valsartan in managing myocardial infarction (MI) (1 Trusted Source
Sacubitril-Valsartan

Go to source).
Their study, recently published in the journal Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, provides new insights into the drug's ability to reduce inflammation, cardiac fibrosis, and prevent dangerous heart arrhythmias following an MI.

Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart Attack | Heart Attack-Know How | Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Assessing Sacubitril/Valsartan's Impact on Myocardial Infarction

Cardiovascular diseases, especially MI, are a leading cause of global mortality. After such an event, the injured myocardium affected by the ischemia triggers an intense inflammatory reaction to remove dead cells and activate the replacement of necrotic tissue by collagen-based scar tissue. While the scar maintains the structural integrity of the heart, it does not contribute to the pumping function of the heart and increase the risk of malignant arrhythmias, contributing to the development of heart failure - a medical condition where the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently enough to meet the body's needs.

In this context, Sacubitril/Valsartan is a combination drug that has achieved promising results in reducing the rehospitalisation rates and cardiovascular deaths in patients with heart failure. While the role of this drug in heart failure is beginning to be well stablished, its efficacy on MI management remains largely unexplored. In this regard, the present work aimed to evaluate the effects of early administration of Sacubitril/Valsartan in a preclinical porcine model of MI in terms of inflammation, cardiac fibrosis, and arrhythmogenic properties of the heart.

Sacubitril/Valsartan Shows Promise in MI Management

The drug has shown promise in mitigating these effects, reducing the acute systemic inflammatory response and fatal arrhythmia risk by 55% and promoting healthier scar formation. Drs Felipe Bisbal and Carolina Gálvez-Montón, who led the study, state that "the effects of Sacubitril/Valsartan in the porcine model of myocardial infarction are very promising and suggest that this novel drug could substantially improve the prognosis and quality of life of patients who suffer from this event."

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
Future studies for clinical evaluation in humans will be key to determine the reproducibility of these findings and the clinical benefit of the Sacubitril/Valsartan therapy in a MI scenario.

Reference:
  1. Sacubitril-Valsartan - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK507904/)

Source-Eurekalert
What is a Heart Attack | How to Prevent Heart Attacks - Myocardial Infarction Smoking
What is a Heart Attack | How to Prevent Heart Attacks - Myocardial Infarction Smoking
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
Pain Killers May Lead to Heart Failure
Pain Killers May Lead to Heart Failure
Pain killers like diclofenac sodium may lead to severe allergic reactions and heart attack in Kounis syndrome or allergic acute coronary syndrome.

Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All
Advertisement