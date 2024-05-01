About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Cambodian Official Warns of Health Risks in Heatwaves

by Colleen Fleiss on May 1 2024 10:02 PM

A Cambodian health official cautioned about health hazards as temperatures in the Southeast Asian nation reached unprecedented highs.
Secretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Or Vandine urged people to be careful and take care of their health from dehydration by drinking more water, Xinhua news agency reported. She said temperatures these days are the "hottest ever in Cambodia's history."

"I would like to call on people to be cautious and not to stay under the sun for too long to avoid skin irritation, excessive sweating, and dehydration," Vandine said in a statement on social media. She said the extreme heat () could cause shortness of breath or fainting, heart attack and death.

"Stay in a shady location if you are outside a house or building," she said. "If you feel too hot, use a wet towel or scarf to cover yourself and drink 2 to 3 litres of water a day.

Tips for Staying Safe in the Heat

"Vandine also advised people to wear lightweight and long-sleeved clothing and use a sunblock lotion or umbrella to protect themselves from the sun. "If inside the house or building, you can use a fan or air conditioner to reduce heat, and avoid eating too sweet, too salty or too fatty," she said.

Chan Yutha, a spokesperson and secretary of state for the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, said last week that Cambodia had recorded the highest-ever temperature in this hot season in about 170 years.

According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology's weather forecast, the temperature in some provinces in the northern, northeastern, northwestern, central and southern parts of the country reached 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and this "alarming" level will last till Thursday and Friday.

Yutha said temperatures will start to drop in early May, as rainfall is predicted.

Reference:
  1. About Extreme Heat - (https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heat_guide.html)
Source-IANS
