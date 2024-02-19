Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, February 19). Which Vitamins and Supplements Should Never Be Combined? . Medindia. Retrieved on Feb 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/which-vitamins-and-supplements-should-never-be-combined-215019-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Which Vitamins and Supplements Should Never Be Combined?". Medindia. Feb 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/which-vitamins-and-supplements-should-never-be-combined-215019-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Which Vitamins and Supplements Should Never Be Combined?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/which-vitamins-and-supplements-should-never-be-combined-215019-1.htm. (accessed Feb 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Which Vitamins and Supplements Should Never Be Combined?. Medindia, viewed Feb 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/which-vitamins-and-supplements-should-never-be-combined-215019-1.htm.