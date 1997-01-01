Drugs for Vitamin Supplements

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vitamin Supplements. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Vitamin Supplements Biotin • Biotin is a dietary supplement prescribed to prevent and treat a rare biotin deficiency which is associated with malnutrition pregnancy , long-term tube feeding and rapid weight loss . • It assists in various biochemical pathways as a cofactor that break down the body’s carbohydrate, protein and fat. • Biotin is used for conditions like hair loss , brittle nails conjunctivitis , and seborrheic dermatitis in children. • It is also used in some metabolic disorders. However, its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established. Trade Names : More... Cholecalciferol Cholecalciferol is another form of vitamin D, prescribed for vitamin D deficiency. Trade Names : More... Multivitamin Multivitamin is an essential nutrient, prescribed for patients with vitamin deficiency. Trade Names :