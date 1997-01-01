Drugs for Vitamin Supplements

• Biotin is a dietary supplement prescribed to prevent and treat a rare biotin deficiency which is associated with malnutrition
, pregnancy
, long-term tube feeding and rapid weight loss
.
• It assists in various biochemical pathways as a cofactor that break down the body’s carbohydrate, protein and fat.
• Biotin is used for conditions like hair loss
, brittle nails
, conjunctivitis
, and seborrheic dermatitis
in children.
• It is also used in some metabolic disorders. However, its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established.