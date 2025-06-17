What Struggling to Lift 5 Kilograms Might Say About Your Health

Difficulty lifting a 5-kilogram object signals higher risk for multiple chronic and age-related health conditions in people over 50.
The simple task of lifting five kilograms serves as a predictor of age-related disorders in old adults
Go to source). More than 51,000 individuals aged 50 and above across 15 countries were tracked to examine how their ability to lift a 5-kilogram weight related to long-term health. The findings show that those who had trouble lifting this weight were at increased risk of developing depression, joint problems, chronic lung diseases, high cholesterol, hip fractures, strokes, and Alzheimer's disease.
Simple Lifting Ability Connects to Future DiseaseThe risk remained consistent across all genders and age brackets, proving the lifting test to be a powerful early indicator of overall health. The assessment could be performed at home and serves as a warning for potentially serious health problems.
Professor Rizwan Qaisar, lead author, explained that difficulty lifting a 5-kilogram object—comparable to a small kitchen appliance or a bag of groceries was directly associated with reduced physical strength, a key factor that contributes to disease onset in older adults.
Muscle Weakness as an Early Red FlagThe test was introduced to replace expensive muscle strength assessments that require clinical equipment. By offering a no-cost alternative that older adults can use at home, the study opens doors to more accessible and widespread health monitoring.
Professor Qaisar emphasized that muscle weakness is far from a minor inconvenience. Rather, it is a serious early sign of poor health. Traditional tools used to assess muscle health are typically limited to clinical environments and are often too expensive for widespread use.
Global Relevance of Physical Strength in AgingAccording to the World Health Organization, approximately 1.71 billion people suffer from musculoskeletal conditions that limit movement and physical function. In the United States alone, muscle weakness is present in about 5 percent of adults aged 60 and older, making this issue globally significant.
The investigation, published in Scientific Reports, suggests that the difficulty of lifting a 5-kilogram weight is a valid home-based test to flag early signs of muscle weakness. It offers new insight into how strength and mobility are directly connected to mental and physical health outcomes.
Widespread Health Implications Beyond MobilityOver a span of four years, 19.5 percent of the 51,536 individuals tracked were unable to lift 5 kilograms at the beginning of the observation period in 2013. These individuals later experienced a significantly higher incidence of low quality of life (9.42 percent), depression (8.14 percent), low handgrip strength (7.38 percent), and osteoarthritis (6.98 percent), regardless of age or gender.
Additional risks included rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, heart attacks, and neurological conditions such as strokes and Alzheimer's disease. The risk was especially elevated in men compared to women, after adjusting for country and age.
Practical Home Assessment for Preventive CareThe ability to lift 5 kilograms provides more than just a functional measure—it signals the need for timely medical intervention. Professor Qaisar described the approach as a "really easy, no-cost way" to understand one’s physical status. If lifting something as simple as a bag of sugar proves difficult, that could be a crucial clue.
Co-author Professor Azhar Hussain emphasized how this test can empower individuals to make lifestyle changes and seek help before illnesses fully develop. The results also enable healthcare professionals to use this method as a frontline screening tool for at-risk individuals, potentially enhancing public health outreach and preventive strategies.
In conclusion, this large-scale investigation provides powerful evidence that struggling to lift a 5-kilogram object is a clear warning sign of declining health in older adults. By turning a simple daily task into a vital diagnostic tool, the findings offer a practical way to identify health risks early and promote preventive care in aging populations.
Reference:
- The simple task of lifting five kilograms serves as a predictor of age-related disorders in old adults - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-03128-y)
