Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, June 17). How the COVID-19 Vaccine Shields Your Kidneys from Severe Damage . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 17, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-the-covid-19-vaccine-shields-your-kidneys-from-severe-damage-220150-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "How the COVID-19 Vaccine Shields Your Kidneys from Severe Damage". Medindia. Jun 17, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-the-covid-19-vaccine-shields-your-kidneys-from-severe-damage-220150-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "How the COVID-19 Vaccine Shields Your Kidneys from Severe Damage". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-the-covid-19-vaccine-shields-your-kidneys-from-severe-damage-220150-1.htm. (accessed Jun 17, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. How the COVID-19 Vaccine Shields Your Kidneys from Severe Damage. Medindia, viewed Jun 17, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-the-covid-19-vaccine-shields-your-kidneys-from-severe-damage-220150-1.htm.