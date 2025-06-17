Is Urban Air Changing How Brains Develop in the Womb?

Fetuses exposed to higher levels of air pollution show altered development in key brain structures during pregnancy.
Exposure to Air Pollution during Pregnancy Linked to Brain Alterations and Cognitive Impairment in Children
Go to source). The connection between air pollution and fetal brain structure was analyzed in a comprehensive project involving 754 pregnant individuals in Barcelona. Conducted between 2018 and 2021, the project aimed to assess how prenatal environmental factors affect brain development in unborn children.
Monitoring Brain Development Through Imaging and Location TrackingParticipants underwent high-resolution transvaginal neurosonography in their third trimester, enabling detailed visualization of fetal brain anatomy. To assess exposure to pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, and black carbon, researchers used hybrid models combining real-time measurements and advanced statistical tools. Exposure was mapped across key locations such as homes, workplaces, and travel routes, using geolocation data from a mobile application.
The analysis showed that greater exposure to pollutants across these microenvironments was associated with an increase in the volume of brain cavities such as the lateral ventricles and the cisterna magna. An increase in the width of the cerebellar vermis, crucial for coordination and balance was also observed.
Signs of Immature Brain Formation from Pollution ExposureAdditionally, higher exposure to black carbon correlated with reduced depth of the lateral sulcus, a major brain groove, suggesting possible delays in brain maturation. These associations were most pronounced during the second and third trimesters, aligning with the timeline of critical brain growth and structure formation.
Mid-to-late pregnancy marks a particularly sensitive phase in fetal brain development, making it susceptible to pollutants in the environment. These structural alterations might not appear abnormal individually but could reflect broader population-level shifts in neurodevelopment influenced by air quality.
Clinicians involved in the analysis highlighted how even seemingly healthy pregnancies could be subtly impacted by environmental exposures. The findings emphasize the urgency for public awareness and targeted interventions to minimize risks during pregnancy.
Although all fetal brain measurements fell within a normal range, even minor differences hold importance when viewed across large populations. These shifts offer insight into the hidden influence of pollution on early brain development, according to Laura Gómez-Herrera of ISGlobal.
Need for Continued Monitoring and Policy ActionThe data currently only show structural differences based on pollution exposure, without confirming long-term developmental consequences. Ongoing studies will be essential to understand whether these changes are reversible or linked to future neurological or cognitive issues.
While more evidence is needed to determine the full impact, the findings carry important weight for public health strategies. ISGlobal's Yu Zhao noted that reducing pregnant individuals' exposure to air pollution especially in densely populated areas should be a priority for policymakers.
These findings, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, shed light on how common air pollutants can subtly influence fetal brain development during sensitive phases of pregnancy. Although clinical effects at the individual level may be minimal, the broader implications support stronger environmental health protections, particularly for expectant mothers in urban environments.
