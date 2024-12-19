Speed Matters: How Walking Fast Helps Prevent Metabolic Disorders

Your walking pace might hold the secret to preventing diabetes and other metabolic diseases- walk faster, live better!

Highlights: Walking faster significantly reduces the risk of diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia in obese individuals

Fast walking improves cardiorespiratory fitness and lowers inflammation linked to metabolic disorders

Subjective walking speed is a simple, effective public health metric for assessing metabolic risks



Link Between Walking Speed and Risk of Metabolic Diseases

Brisk Walks Improve Metabolic Health

Walking speed can be a rapid, equipment-free technique for identifying metabolic health risks in obese persons, revealed a new study. The study, published in the journal, reveals that a quicker walking rate can help obese persons avoid metabolic disorders (1).Previous research has found that poor walking speed is associated with the development of cardiovascular diseases and an increased risk of mortality in the elderly (2).Researchers from Doshisha University in Japan investigated the relationship between subjective walking pace and metabolic disease risk, specifically in obese patients. The findings show that analyzing how a person perceives their walking pace in comparison to peers could become an important public health tool."This study clarified that even individuals with obesity, who are at higher risk for metabolic diseases, have lower odds of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia if they report a fast subjective walking speed," said Prof. Kojiro Ishii.The researchers stated that subjective walking speed is self-reported and easily incorporated into conventional assessments, as opposed to objective walking speed, which requires resources, time, and space to analyze.According to the study, people who walk swiftly may be more fit and less likely to develop metabolic diseases.Walking quickly, according to the researchers, can improve cardiorespiratory fitness and reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are major contributors to metabolic disorders.The study measured the walking speed of 8,578 obese people, 9,626 with excessive waist circumference, and 6,742 who met both criteria.The findings revealed that persons who walked faster had a 30% lower risk of diabetes, as well as minor but substantial decreases in the risk of hypertension and dyslipidemia."Promoting a faster walking pace may be a helpful individual behaviour to help prevent metabolic diseases, particularly in individuals with obesity," said Dr. Ishii.Source-Medindia