medindia

New Analytical Tools To Detect Cardiovascular Diseases

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 30, 2019 at 3:55 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Echocardiography is a test that uses ultrasound techniques to produce images of the heart in real-time. This would soon revolutionize the screening treatment soon.
New Analytical Tools To Detect Cardiovascular Diseases
New Analytical Tools To Detect Cardiovascular Diseases

Stress echocardiography uses this technique to evaluate the heart rate response while performing an activity in which the heart has to work (stress). Stress echocardiography can reveal traces of cardiovascular disease in its early stages, before it manifests, and so this technique becomes a valuable screening tool.

Show Full Article


A protocol of stress echocardiography that has proved to have advantages in the clinical practice is obtained while performing handgrip exercises. However, the maximal exercise levels are not easily quantified and regulated, requiring the analysis of the complete data sequences (thousands of images), which poses a challenge for the clinician.

An analytical framework is proposed that explicitly addresses the practical challenges posed by analysing thousands of complete data and illustrates the potential of their study on a specific group of heart patients

A study published in the journal Medical Image Analysis, proposes an operational framework for the analysis of this complex dataset. The article has just been published, on 6 November, in the advanced online edition. In this study, the physiological data of heart function are obtained by echocardiography while subjects performed a series of handgrip exercises. The data were integrated by Multiple Kernel Learning (MKL).

The study was coordinated by Bart Bijnens (ICREA-UPF) and Gemma Piella, researchers of the Physense and SiMBioSys research groups, respectively, which belong to the BCN MedTech research unit at the Department of Information and Communication Technologies (DTIC) at UPF who work in the field of Machine Learning for clinical decision-making.

Mariana Nogueira and Mathieu De Craene are the first authors of the article and researchers at Medisys Philips Research in Paris (France) within the framework of the CardioFunXion project. Sergio Sánchez Martínez is co-author and a member of SiMBioSys; Devyani Chowdhury, co-author of the study and a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania (USA).

An analytical framework based on machine learning

The authors propose an analytical framework that explicitly addresses the practical challenges posed by analysing thousands of complete data and illustrates the potential of their study on a specific group of heart patients. The article presents the results of image acquisitions obtained from 15 patients, 10 healthy and 5 with the ANT1 (Adenine Nucleotide Translocator-1) mutation, which affects cardiac cycles. For the study, the researchers analysed a total of 1,377 cardiac cycles.

"Our framework uses Multiple Kernel Learning (MKL) to project heterogeneous data retrieved during each cardiac cycle during the stress test in a low-dimensional space where the main data variations are encoded.

Here, the stress response of each subject can be seen as a trajectory, and from the similarity between trajectories, the subjects can be allocated to groups that reflect different response patterns", Bijnens and Piella explain. MKL provides a simplified representation that is explored to discriminate groups of response and understand the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms Then, the authors explain, the physiological interpretation of the results is decoded allowing reconstructing the input signals along any trajectory through the low-dimension output space. This simplified representation is explored to discriminate groups of response and understand the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms.

The authors have proposed a framework for analysing nonstandardized stress echocardiography sequences. Using unsupervised MKL, they combined the information on the myocardial velocity and heart rate to obtain a lower-dimensional representation of the data. The proposed framework is illustrated in the sequences of handgrip exercises acquired in a control group of healthy subjects and patients with the ANT1 mutation.

The results show that the methodology proposed by these experts in machine learning is able to discriminate between different responses and provide information about the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms, demonstrating its ability to analyse such complex datasets showing the potential of nonstandardized protocols, such as handgrip exercises to unmask differential cardiac response mechanisms.

Indeed, the results confirm that the proposed framework is able, for each study subject, to distinguish healthy or pathological responses and record pathology-specific patterns.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Vitamin B12 - An Essential Vitamin

If you feel that the persistent or regular incidences of depression have got nothing to do with what you eat, think again. The reason behind low spirits can be due to insufficient levels vitamin B12.

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive