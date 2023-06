Protein Power: Decoding the Key to Metabolic Health

The type of food we consume affects our health and longevity throughout our lives, as the phrase "You are what you eat" states. In reality, there is a clear link between age-related nutritional needs and metabolic health. An optimal diet for age can assist preserve metabolic health, hence improving an individual's health span (length of life without diseases) and lifespan. Various dietary therapies involving varying calorie and protein intake have been shown to improve rat and primate health and lifespan. Furthermore, new research has linked dietary macronutrients (proteins, carbs, and fats) to cardiometabolic health and aging in rats. However, the amount of protein required to maintain metabolic health is unknown.



Protein Requirements for Aging Well