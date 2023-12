Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Walking and Insulin Regulation

Walking Speed: Alternative Vital Sign

Participants walking at a speed of 2-3 miles (3-5 kilometers) per hour showed a 15% decreased risk, regardless of the duration of their walks. Moreover, those walking at a faster pace, specifically at 3-4 miles/hour or 5-6 km/hour, exhibited a 24% decreased risk compared to those with a slower walking pace.The mechanism behind this association lies in the impact of walking speed on insulin regulation, a hormone crucial for blood sugar control. The study suggests that increasing walking intensity, such as by walking faster, enhances insulin function. This improvement enables the absorption of blood sugar in the muscles rather than the bloodstream, ultimately reducing the risk of elevated blood sugar levels associated with type 2 diabetes.Beyond its role in diabetes risk, walking speed is proposed as an indicator of overall health. Faster walking is seen as a potential marker of better fitness and general well-being. The association between walking speed and type 2 diabetes weakened when corrected for body mass index (BMI) , highlighting the role of weight as a confounding factor in such studies.Additionally, walking speed is proposed as an alternative vital sign, reflecting various aspects of health, including heart health, life expectancy, cognitive function, and disability status. It is suggested that individuals monitor their walking speed using devices like treadmills, activity trackers, or smart watches for general health awareness.To increase walking speed, recommendations include wearing well-fitted shoes, maintaining good posture with straight shoulders and a raised chest, and focusing on taking more steps with a shorter stride length. The benefits of walking faster extend beyond diabetes risk reduction, encompassing cardiovascular health, cancer prevention, dementia risk reduction, and weight management.It's emphasized that even short, brisk walks throughout the day can contribute to overall health. For personalized advice on walking habits and their implications for well-being, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended.Source: Medindia