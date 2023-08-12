About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM
Highlights:
  • Faster walking correlates with a significant decrease in type 2 diabetes risk
  • Intensity in exercise improves insulin function, aiding blood sugar control
  • Experts recommend regular walks, especially for those with prolonged sitting habits

A recent study has found that the pace at which an individual walks may serve as an indicator of the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. While the positive effects of walking on health are well-established, the speed of one's walking is now recognized as a relevant factor (1 Trusted Source
Walking speed and the risk of type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Go to source).

Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking
Walking after a meal helps in the faster transit of food from the stomach into the small intestine and regulates blood sugar level, promotes weight loss, lowers blood pressure, and improves mental health.
Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine last month, new research reveals an association between walking at a speed of 4 kilometers per hour or more and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. The study, which examined data from 508,121 adults in the U.S., Japan, and the UK from 1999 to 2022, observed that for every 1-kilometer increase in speed beyond 4 km/hour, there was a 9% decrease in the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Participants walking at a speed of 2-3 miles (3-5 kilometers) per hour showed a 15% decreased risk, regardless of the duration of their walks. Moreover, those walking at a faster pace, specifically at 3-4 miles/hour or 5-6 km/hour, exhibited a 24% decreased risk compared to those with a slower walking pace.

Walking and Insulin Regulation

The mechanism behind this association lies in the impact of walking speed on insulin regulation, a hormone crucial for blood sugar control. The study suggests that increasing walking intensity, such as by walking faster, enhances insulin function. This improvement enables the absorption of blood sugar in the muscles rather than the bloodstream, ultimately reducing the risk of elevated blood sugar levels associated with type 2 diabetes.
Dos and Don'ts of Walking
Dos and Don'ts of Walking
Take care of certain precautions while starting your daily walking regimen and the necessity and importance of these precautions for something as simple as walking.
Beyond its role in diabetes risk, walking speed is proposed as an indicator of overall health. Faster walking is seen as a potential marker of better fitness and general well-being. The association between walking speed and type 2 diabetes weakened when corrected for body mass index (BMI), highlighting the role of weight as a confounding factor in such studies.

Walking Speed: Alternative Vital Sign

Additionally, walking speed is proposed as an alternative vital sign, reflecting various aspects of health, including heart health, life expectancy, cognitive function, and disability status. It is suggested that individuals monitor their walking speed using devices like treadmills, activity trackers, or smart watches for general health awareness.

To increase walking speed, recommendations include wearing well-fitted shoes, maintaining good posture with straight shoulders and a raised chest, and focusing on taking more steps with a shorter stride length. The benefits of walking faster extend beyond diabetes risk reduction, encompassing cardiovascular health, cancer prevention, dementia risk reduction, and weight management.

It's emphasized that even short, brisk walks throughout the day can contribute to overall health. For personalized advice on walking habits and their implications for well-being, consulting a healthcare professional is recommended.

"Walking at a brisk pace is not just a step; it's a stride toward a healthier, diabetes-resistant life. Lace up, move fast, and embrace wellness."

Reference :
  1. Walking speed and the risk of type 2 diabetes: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38050034/)

Source: Medindia
Long Walking is Better Than Heavy Gym Workouts
Long Walking is Better Than Heavy Gym Workouts
Doing intense exercises in gym is not good enough to give you similar benefits as walking can.

Top 4 Trends in Walking for Health
Top 4 Trends in Walking for Health
Busy from Monday to Friday? Don't find time or space to walk? Here are some interesting places to walk even in crowded cities, making it more fun and healthy.
