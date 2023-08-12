About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
AI-Based Colonoscopies Decrease Miss Rates by Over 50%
Advertisement

AI-Based Colonoscopies Decrease Miss Rates by Over 50%

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 8, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Highlights:
  • AI-aided colonoscopy reduces miss rates by 52.5% and boosts adenoma detection by 24.2%
  • A comprehensive meta-analysis with 27,404 patients affirms AI's potential in real-world settings
  • Notable improvements in detecting advanced adenomas, reshaping CRC risk assessment

Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a revolutionary ally in colorectal neoplasia detection, offering promising results in enhancing the efficacy of colonoscopies. In a meta-analysis comprising 33 studies involving 27,404 randomized patients, our research delves into the substantial benefits of integrating AI-aided systems during colonoscopies (1 Trusted Source
AI-assisted colonoscopies reduce miss rate by 50 percent

Go to source).

New 3-D Colonoscopy Eases Detection of Precancerous Lesions: Researchers
New 3-D Colonoscopy Eases Detection of Precancerous Lesions: Researchers
A new endoscopy technology that could make it easier for doctors to detect precancerous lesions in the colon was developed by MIT researchers.
Advertisement


The findings reveal a remarkable 52.5% and 50.5% relative decrease in polyp miss rates (PMR) and adenoma miss rates (AMR), coupled with a significant 23.8% and 24.2% relative increase in polyp detection rates (PDR) and adenoma detection rates (ADR).

What sets our study apart is its extensive scope, surpassing the latest research published. This comprehensive analysis, encompassing various key quality indicators, attests to the reliability of AI in real-world clinical settings. Crucially, our study highlights the pivotal role of AI-aided colonoscopy in identifying patients with advanced adenomas, the precursors with the highest potential for malignancy, thereby significantly reducing colorectal cancer (CRC) risk.

Previous Studies on AI Detection of Adenomas

Previous meta-analyses hinted at positive outcomes, but our study stands out by focusing on clinically significant lesions, such as advanced adenomas and sessile serrated lesions (SSLs). Notably, the increased detection of diminutive and small adenomas, often overlooked during traditional colonoscopies, could reshape surveillance strategies and curtail the risk of interval CRC.
Now, A Colonoscopy That is Less Painful
Now, A Colonoscopy That is Less Painful
Scientists develop a less painful way of conducting colonoscopy, regarded as the best way to screen for colon cancer.
Advertisement

While our findings support the increased detection of advanced adenomas at a per-patient level, there's a nuanced observation regarding per-polyp level detection. Advanced lesions, being larger, are less prone to human oversight, potentially explaining the lack of significant increase in detection at this level. Additionally, AI-aided colonoscopy exhibited a higher rate of non-neoplastic lesion detection at a per-polyp level, signaling a nuanced landscape of detections.

Addressing concerns about increased procedure time and complications, our study alleviates worries by revealing a clinically insignificant 20-second increase in mean inspection time. Furthermore, the study brings attention to the potential for unnecessary resections for non-neoplastic lesions, posing a challenge in the debate around over diagnosis and over treatment.

Intriguingly, our study delves into factors influencing the effectiveness of AI-aided systems. Endoscopists with lower ADR or PDR, shorter inspection times, younger patients, and those with fair bowel preparation stand to benefit more from AI assistance. The study also hints at regional variations, with results from China showcasing better outcomes, possibly attributed to demographic and lifestyle differences.

Limitations of AI-based Colonoscopy

While our study offers groundbreaking insights, it acknowledges certain limitations, including variations in study quality and potential publication bias. Longitudinal studies are imperative to ascertain AI-aided colonoscopy's long-term benefits and cost-effectiveness.

In conclusion, our research underscores the transformative impact of AI in revolutionizing colorectal neoplasia detection. Integrating AI in colonoscopy not only enhances detection rates but also presents a potential avenue for improving the quality and homogeneity of large-scale CRC screening programs. The road ahead involves further research to unlock the full potential of AI, ensuring its effectiveness in diverse conditions and populations, ultimately advancing the fight against colorectal cancer.

Reference :
  1. AI-assisted colonoscopies reduce miss rate by 50 percent - (https:www.mayoclinic.org/medical-professionals/cancer/news/ai-assisted-colonoscopies-reduce-miss-rate-by-50-percent/mac-20536196)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

New Probe to Detect Inflammatory Bowel Disease During Routine Colonoscopy
New Probe to Detect Inflammatory Bowel Disease During Routine Colonoscopy
A new probe has been designed using Raman spectroscopy that can detect inflammatory bowel disease better than current diagnostic procedures.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Colonoscopy Versus Fecal Immunochemical Testing in Colorectal-Cancer
Colonoscopy Versus Fecal Immunochemical Testing in Colorectal-Cancer
Fecal Immunochemical Testing (FIT) is usually preferred by people for screening of colorectal cancer. But a higher number of lesions can be detected more clearly using colonoscopy.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Health Watch

How Music Therapy Heals Mental Illnesses?

How Music Therapy Heals Mental Illnesses?

Music therapy used in conjunction with conventional mental health therapies can greatly benefit recovery from mental health disorders.
Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Brisk Walking: A Simple Step Towards Lowering Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Faster walking lowers type 2 diabetes risk by enhancing insulin function. Make brisk walking a habit for overall well-being.
Revolutionizing Type 1 Diabetes Management With Baricitinib Tablet

Revolutionizing Type 1 Diabetes Management With Baricitinib Tablet

Discover the revolutionary potential of baricitinib in managing type 1 diabetes. A game-changing tablet offering hope and transformation for diabetes warriors.
How BMI Influences Antibody Response to COVID-19

How BMI Influences Antibody Response to COVID-19

Body weight affects COVID-19 immunity. Discover insights on vaccination, infection response, and global health implications.
Master the Art of Flu Prevention During National Influenza Awareness Week

Master the Art of Flu Prevention During National Influenza Awareness Week

Arm yourself against the flu! Explore National Influenza Awareness Week, discover key facts, and embrace a comprehensive defense strategy.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

AI-Based Colonoscopies Decrease Miss Rates by Over 50% Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests