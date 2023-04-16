Power of Parenting: How Authoritative Parenting Style Promotes Better Mental Health in Children

How Parenting Styles Shape Children's Mental Health

On the other hand, adolescents who reported having authoritarian parents had higher levels of activity in the amygdala compared to those who reported having authoritative parents. Higher amygdala activity is associated with poorer stress regulation and a higher risk of developing anxiety and depression.The findings of this study have important implications for parents and mental health professionals. Parents who adopt an authoritative parenting style can help their children develop better stress regulation, which can protect them from developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. On the other hand, parents who adopt an authoritarian parenting style may inadvertently increase their children's risk of developing mental health problems.Mental health professionals can use this information to help parents develop more effective parenting strategies. For example, mental health professionals can encourage parents to be warm and responsive while setting reasonable expectations for their children.In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of parenting styles in shaping children's mental health. The findings suggest that an authoritative parenting style can help children develop better stress regulation, which can protect them from developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. Mental health professionals can use this information to help parents develop more effective parenting strategies and promote better mental health outcomes for children.Source: Medindia