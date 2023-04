Power of Parenting: How Authoritative Parenting Style Promotes Better Mental Health in Children

Different Types of Parenting Styles

Authoritative parenting: Parents who are warm, responsive, and set reasonable expectations for their children.

How Parenting Styles Shape Children's Mental Health The findings of this study have important implications for parents and mental health professionals. Parents who adopt an authoritative parenting style can help their children develop better stress regulation, which can protect them from developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. On the other hand, parents who adopt an authoritarian parenting style may inadvertently increase their children's risk of developing mental health problems.

Mental health professionals can use this information to help parents develop more effective parenting strategies. For example, mental health professionals can encourage parents to be warm and responsive while setting reasonable expectations for their children.



In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of parenting styles in shaping children's mental health. The findings suggest that an authoritative parenting style can help children develop better stress regulation, which can protect them from developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression. Mental health professionals can use this information to help parents develop more effective parenting strategies and promote better mental health outcomes for children.



The study was conducted by a team of researchers from the University of Michigan, led by Dr. Nestor Lopez-Duran. The team recruited 106 adolescents aged between 11 and 17 years and asked them to complete questionnaires that assessed their parents' parenting styles. The study then used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure the adolescents' brain activity while they were exposed to a stressor.The study found that parenting styles can have a significant impact on children's mental health. The researchers identified four distinct parenting styles:The study found that adolescents who reported having authoritative parents had lower levels of activity in the amygdala, a part of the brain that is involved in the stress response, compared to those who reported having authoritarian , permissive, or neglectful parents. Lower amygdala activity is associated with better stress regulation and a lower risk of developing anxiety and depression