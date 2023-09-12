About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 9, 2023 at 8:57 PM
Highlights:
  • Post-pregnancy health problems often persist, affecting millions of women globally
  • Common issues like dyspareunia, low back pain, and anxiety have been overlooked in research and policy
  • There is a need to adopt a comprehensive approach towards maternal health, addressing broader social, economic, and environmental factors

Post-Pregnancy Maternal Wellness: Navigating Health Problems After Childbirth

Postpartum health is a crucial aspect following childbirth and pregnancy. Every year, a staggering 40 million women face enduring health issues stemming from childbirth, as revealed in a recent study featured in The Lancet Global Health (1).

Part of a special series on maternal health, this study exposes a significant burden of postnatal conditions persisting for months or even years postpartum. Conditions range from physical discomforts like dyspareunia and low back pain to emotional challenges such as anxiety and depression. This calls for a deeper understanding of these issues within the healthcare system and emphasizes the importance of effective care throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

Prevalence of Postpartum Health Conditions

The authors of the study urge the healthcare system to recognize the prevalence of postpartum conditions and the suffering they inflict on women's daily lives. Dr. Pascale Allotey, Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO, emphasizes the need for women to have access to a range of services throughout their lives, ensuring not only survival through childbirth but also the enjoyment of good health and quality of life.

Lack of Guidelines for Managing Postpartum Conditions

Despite their prevalence, postpartum conditions have been largely neglected in clinical research, practice, and policy. The study, spanning the last 12 years, identified a lack of recent high-quality guidelines for effective treatment for 40% of the 32 priority conditions analyzed. Notably, there were no high-quality guidelines from low- or middle-income countries. This significant data gap hinders the development of effective strategies for addressing these conditions globally.

Maternal Health During Pregnancy and After Delivery

The broader series, titled "Maternal Health in the Perinatal Period and Beyond," emphasizes the need for attention to women's health not just after but also before pregnancy. A holistic approach is advocated to reduce maternal deaths, focusing on the intricate interplay of social, economic, and environmental conditions affecting women's health. It calls for addressing racial and gender inequities, economic contexts, nutrition, sanitation, environmental risks, and exposure to violence and conflict.

Failure In Reducing Maternal Deaths

The series notes that 121 out of 185 countries have failed to significantly progress in reducing maternal deaths over the past two decades. The lack of attention to fundamental issues contributes to this stagnation. Joao Paulo Souza, one of the authors, stresses that maternal health isn't a concern limited to pregnancy; it involves various factors influencing a woman's likelihood of having a healthy pregnancy.

Multidisciplinary Approach to Managing Postpartum Conditions

Fundamentally, the series advocates for a strong, multidisciplinary health system. This system should not only provide high-quality, respectful maternity services but also prevent ill health and mitigate the impact of broader inequities. Specific interventions supporting the most vulnerable women and girls are deemed essential in this comprehensive approach. In conclusion, the journey of maternal health extends far beyond the nine months of pregnancy. The study sheds light on the need for a deeper understanding of postpartum conditions, increased research, and policies that address the holistic well-being of women at every stage of life.

References:
  1. Neglected medium-term and long-term consequences of labour and childbirth: a systematic analysis of the burden, recommended practices, and a way forward
    DOI:https:doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(23)00454-0
Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

