About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022

Karishma Abhishek
Written by Karishma Abhishek
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 12, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Healthy sexuality includes various aspects to be addressed like its physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being facets
  • Sexual and reproductive health awareness day is celebrated on February 12th, 2022, to spread awareness on the same
  • Health day fosters improved sexual and reproductive health through enhanced accurate yet safer information

Sexual and reproductive health awareness day is observed on February 12th, 2022 annually to promote awareness about sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

Sexual and Reproductive Health Day

The annual day is incorporated with various dimensions related to sexuality — physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being as sexual and reproductive health is not merely the absence of infirmity or dysfunction as per the World Health Organisation.

People involve around the world to spread precise knowledge and safer, affordable, and effective contraceptive methods.


Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022

This allows one to maintain their sexual and reproductive health by preventing sexually transmitted infections (HIV/ AIDS), unsafe abortions, and unplanned pregnancies, and simultaneously enjoy a healthy and safer pregnancy.

SRH Issues to be Addressed

Among the important sexual and reproductive health issues are:
  • Puberty: Transition from childhood to adulthood is generally related to several physical and psychological changes. Providing adolescent-friendly health services may help prevent human rights abuses concerning sexuality, marriage, and childbearing.
  • Access to modern contraception: Proper information and access to safer contraceptives help avoid unintended pregnancies and simultaneously reduce unsafe abortions, and pregnancy complications.
  • Pregnancy and unsafe abortion: Nearly half of the pregnancies are unwanted, unintended, and end in abortion. It is thereby necessary to implicate proper information on inclusive sexuality education for better health.
  • Sexually transmitted infections (STIs): STIs and HIV/AIDs pose a heavy burden to sexual and reproductive health affecting overall well-being. Easy access to sexual and reproductive information may help prevent STIs and HIV.
  • Gender-based violence: Violation of a person's rights also increases the vulnerable populations (women and girls) at higher risk of sexually transmitted infections, unintended pregnancies, and social issues.
  • Influence of information and communication technologies (ICTs) on sexual behavior: ICTs and social media may provide sexual information that is inaccurate and inappropriate.
  • Cyberbullying and sexting: Cyber harassment and explicit usage of self-produced sexual images may invite various high-risk behaviors.
  • Alcohol, tobacco, and drugs abuse: Risky sexual behavior is reported to be increased with substance misuse as it impairs decision-making.
  • Poor mental/emotional health: It is equally important to address emotional and mental health problems to reduce the augmented rates of unsafe sex, sexually transmitted diseases, and early sexual experiences.

Measures Undertaken

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, has provided ways for access to health services for sexual and reproductive health by launching numerous programs under the umbrella of RMNCH+A (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health).

The Adolescent Reproductive & Sexual Health Programme incorporates knowledge on various aspects of growing life like age, economic status, marital status, and cultural background.

Another adolescents' health program called Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, launched in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provides preventive and counseling services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels for the adolescents of age group 10 to 19 years.

Get involved!

To create positive effects on varied aspects of sexuality, it is crucial to launch multiple school-based sexuality education programs that may help organize better well-being concerning sexuality.

This sexual and reproductive health awareness day, help build an open society for all young people to be themselves by promoting the right sexual education.

Reference:
  1. Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/srh-awareness-day-2021_pg)


Source: Medindia
<< How to Cope With Valentine's Day Blues?

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
How Toxic Family Dynamics Can Affect a Child?
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Fat Deficiency May Lead to Other Disorders
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
Oral Hookworm Vaccine Developed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Sex Addiction Health Insurance - India Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder Quiz on Menstrual Cramps 

Recommended Reading
Study Identifies the ‘Golden Window’ for IVF Success
Study Identifies the ‘Golden Window’ for IVF Success
Researchers identified to way to pinpoint the "golden window" when a womb is ready for pregnancy, .....
Gene Crucial to Sperm Cell Production Discovered
Gene Crucial to Sperm Cell Production Discovered
A new research has shed light on how sperm production can go wrong when a certain gene fails to ......
All You Need to Know About Emergency Contraception
All You Need to Know About Emergency Contraception
Sexual and reproductive health was the top consulted specialty online in 2020, with one in every ......
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder
Pelvic Inflammatory Disorder
Pelvic inflammatory disease is a serious medical complication that affects many women causing irreve...
Sex Addiction
Sex Addiction
Is sex addiction a malady that can be treated or is it only an excuse for celebrity romps?...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)