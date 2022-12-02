Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2022

Get involved!

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/srh-awareness-day-2021_pg)

Theincorporates knowledge on various aspects of growing life like age, economic status, marital status, and cultural background.Another adolescents' health program calledlaunched in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) provides preventive and counseling services at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels for the adolescents of age group 10 to 19 years.To create positive effects on varied aspects of sexuality, it is crucial tothat may help organize better well-being concerning sexuality.This sexual and reproductive health awareness day, helpSource: Medindia